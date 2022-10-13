"When you see his peers like Messi playing in the Champions League" - Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate says not playing in UCL would have 'hurt his ego'

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be unhappy about playing UEFA Europa League this season. The Portuguese been left with no option but to play in Europe's second-tier club competition after failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

When asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United, Louis Saha told Compare.bet

"It’s difficult to say, at the start of the season, you could see there was only one reason why he wanted to leave – to play in the Champions League. At United, there was no platform for him to build on his legacy in that competition and continue breaking records."

The former France international stated that the Portuguese would be disappointed to see his eternal rival Lionel Messi playing in the Champions League this season. Saha continued:

"You can understand that, in some way, when you see his peers, like Messi, playing in the Champions League with teams that have the potential to actually lift the trophy. You’d imagine that would dent his ego."

"He’ll be thinking about his future after the World Cup because he’ll still want to achieve things and prove he’s an amazing player. Wherever he goes, I want him to be happy. He’s a tremendous player."

Louis Saha also tipped Ronaldo to return to 'smiling' on the pitch, adding that the winger is still capable of contributing to any squad. He said:

"As someone who got a chance to play with him, what he used to tell me was, 'When I’m good, when I’m really a terrific player is when I’m smiling.' That’s what I want to see Ronaldo doing, smiling."

The former Red Devils forward added:

"I think he can contribute to any squad. He’s got a different type of mindset than most – he wants to win trophies, he wants to be recognized as the very best."

Cristiano Ronaldo enduring a slow start at Manchester United this term

The Portuguese has started only one Premier League game so far this season.

Ronaldo had made one of his worst starts to a campaign this season after being relegated to a bit-part role by new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. So far, he has made 10 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording two goals and one assist.

The Portuguese has one goal and an assist in three Europa League outings as well as a goal in seven Premier League matches. It remains to be seen if he will return to the top of his game anytime soon.

