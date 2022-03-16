"When did we sign Iniesta?" - Manchester United fans 'aroused' by what 29-year-old did against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans have been left mightily impressed by a remarkable piece of skill from Fred in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder produced a moment of magic in the first half when he skipped past Stefan Savic with utmost ease. Fred backheeled the ball from near the byline and drifted inside to leave the Atletico Madrid defender guessing. The quick change in pace and direction left Savic completely rooted to his spot.

Although Manchester United were unable to trouble Atletico after that incredible piece of skill from Fred, fans were quick to notice the beauty of it. One fan tweeted:

"Lmao when did we sign Iniesta?"

Here are some of the other reactions from the Manchester United fans:

utdreport @utdreport Fred bringing joga bonito back to Old Trafford Fred bringing joga bonito back to Old Trafford 💫🇧🇷 https://t.co/CapTeOAw9l

J🥶 @IceColdJ_ @utdreport Disrespected because of who he's been playing alongside majority of the time @utdreport Disrespected because of who he's been playing alongside majority of the time

𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧 ♣️ @hyper5onic @utdreport i don’t even know what he did but i was aroused @utdreport i don’t even know what he did but i was aroused

Cantohnah @Varanimal @utdreport I felt something in the nether regions when this happened @utdreport I felt something in the nether regions when this happened

Oldest ride @longestline_ #MUNATL Fred is absolutely crazy right now. What a baller. Cant believe people have been sleeping on this guy #MUFC Fred is absolutely crazy right now. What a baller. Cant believe people have been sleeping on this guy #MUFC #MUNATL

Trev UTID 🔰🇾🇪 @knaggsy097 Fred auditioning for the pogba role in midfield 🤔 Fred auditioning for the pogba role in midfield 🤔

Fred, who has often been the scapegoat during testing times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is slowly showing signs of his best form. The 29-year-old produced a stunning display in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur and has enjoyed a really lively start to the ongoing game against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United trail Atletico Madrid at the break

Despite their promising start to the game, Ralf Rangnick's men are currently trailing Atletico at half-time. Earlier, the Red Devils came close to scoring through Anthony Elanga, but the youngster's attempt was blocked by Jan Oblak.

Rodrigo De Paul then forced an excellent save from David De Gea after his strike from distance for Atletico. The visitors also had a goal disallowed for offside after Marcos Llorente was flagged offside in the build-up to Joao Felix finding the back of the net.

However, Diego Simeone's men finally edged themselves ahead in the 41st minute through Renan Lodi. The Brazilian full-back got on the end of a looping cross aimed towards the far post by Antoine Griezmann and executed his downward header to perfection.

United had 57% possession of the ball and had four shots on target compared to Atletico's two. The Red Devils have provided 227 passes with an accuracy of 82% as compared to Atletico's 218 passes with a 74% accuracy. Both teams have created one big chance each.

Atletico currently lead the tie 2-1 on aggregate and are going through to the quarter-finals as things stand. Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo will be determined to claw their way back into the game, but have only 45 minutes of normal time left to force a comeback at Old Trafford.

