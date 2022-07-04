"When you think nothing is happening at Anfield, something happens" - Alex McLeish tips Liverpool to spring a surprise in the transfer window

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish has tipped Liverpool to make a surprise signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

As claimed by The Liverpool Echo, Calvin Ramsay is expected to become the final signing of the Reds this summer. The Merseyside club confirmed the signing of the young Scottish left-back from Aberdeen on June 19.

The duo of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho have also arrived at Liverpool while Sadio Mane has left for Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also managed to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new long-term deal.

Alex McLeish has backed the Merseysiders to surprise everyone with yet another surprise signing this summer. The former Scotland manager has hailed the Reds for their excellent recruitment over the last few years without making too much noise.

He told Football Insider:

“Nothing surprises me with Liverpool. They are very organized in their recruitment. With Diaz, nobody heard anything until it was basically done and he signed the next day. Their conduct their business pretty well. They must feel they have the resources there, whether it is up front or in midfield, to keep going."

McLeish has claimed that even if the Reds do not make another signing before the window ends, they will definitely act in January. He added:

“Mane has gone, it’s the end of an era. We will see if anything happens but what they are good at is when you think nothing is happening at Anfield, something happens."

“We don’t know about it. That seems to be the policy. If they start the season without another signing, then I think you then have to see what happens in January.”

Liverpool could be in search of a midfielder

Liverpool were evidently chasing a midfielder this summer and missed out on signing Aurelien Tchouameni, who opted for Real Madrid instead, as per The Mirror.

Missing out on Tchouameni could mean that the Reds are looking elsewhere to bolster their midfield ranks. According to The Athletic, the Reds have a lot of interest in Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham.

Paddy Power @paddypower Jude Bellingham has now liked a post on Instagram about Fabio Carvalho’s move to Anfield.



Liverpool Twitter assemble! Jude Bellingham has now liked a post on Instagram about Fabio Carvalho’s move to Anfield.Liverpool Twitter assemble! https://t.co/GBHyYhLu4Z

However, fans will have to wait and see whether their interest results in a concrete offer this summer or not.

The Reds have an aging midfield with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara into their thirties. A new young midfielder could be exactly what could rejuvenate the Merseyside club in the middle of the pitch.

