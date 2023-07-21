Before stepping into the pre-season with Al-Nassr in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids, were enjoying an exotic vacation. After sharing scenic views and beautiful clicks for a couple of weeks, the 38-year-old's partner has now shared a clip full of bloopers.

The Portuguese attacker was initially spotted having moments of joy and amusement with his family on the Italian Island of Sardinia.

However, later, the 38-year-old went to his native country, where his team was already preparing for the 2023–24 season.

In the last few weeks, the couple shared a handful of glimpses with their fans about their outing. From snaps on the airplane with family to quality time on a water bike, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's exotic vacation was full of fun and excitement.

"When you think you are invincible," the Spanish social media influencer captioned the clip she uploaded on social media

However, the Spanish social media influencer took to Instagram in order to share a few bloopers from her outing. In the video, she can be seen standing close to the ocean wearing a bikini swimsuit.

In addition to that, in the video, she got hit by a couple of waves and ended up losing her balance, outright falling down. However, she was enjoying being in the ocean, and her happiness in the video was extremely contagious.

Georgina Rodriguez shares outing snippets with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Since getting into a relationship with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez has become highly active on social media platforms. She regularly updates her fans with her pictures as well as videos.

Similarly, she didn't shy away from sharing a glimpse of her exotic outings with the fans. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying time with her partner as well as her children on a yacht and airplane.

"Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,” Georgina Rodriguez captioned the pictures she posted on Instagram.

Consequently, the couple's vacation has now come to an end as Cristiano Ronaldo has joined his team for their pre-season adventures.

Nevertheless, his return hasn't actually been successful because, in his presence, Al-Nassr have suffered two heavy defeats against Celta Vigo and Portuguese champions Benfica.

In the next fixture, the Saudi Pro League side will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on April 25.