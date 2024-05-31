"When your time is up, your time is up" - Manchester United assistant coach on 'iconic' David de Gea's exit from the club

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has spoken about the decision taken by the club to release David de Gea last summer. The Spanish shot-stopper was a club captain at United before leaving Old Trafford as a free agent after the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to South African radio station 947 Joburg (via United in Focus), McCarthy spoke about the decision to release De Gea. He said:

“It was a managerial choice. Yes, everyone loved David. David was an iconic player for the club. Unbelievable history. But, unfortunately, when your time is up, your time is up."

De Gea spent 12 years at Manchester United, winning one Premier League, one FA Cup, one Europa League, and two EFL cups among other trophies. He won two Premier League Golden Gloves, with his second one coming in his final season. The Spanish shot-stopper made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 190 clean sheets in the process.

Trending

Benni McCarthy backs Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to deliver at Old Trafford

The first-team coach also gave honest feedback on replacement signing Andre Onana's first season at the club. The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalie has come under criticism for some erroneous moments in goal.

McCarthy said (via United in Focus):

“Everyone was super excited about having Onana coming in. You see the ability, you see the quality in training every day. He is lightning quick under the sticks. But, yeah, when it comes to game time, lapses of concentration, sometimes you get punished at that level."

He added:

"But he’s a phenomenal goalkeeper for me. And he will get better once he’s found his feet properly. People will learn to appreciate what we see every day.”

He also said that performing at United is tough due to the stature of the club:

“I think it’s tough for anyone when you come into a club like Manchester United. It’s an institution. There’s so much that you have to prove, you know, (with) all the great goalkeepers and players that have played for the club.”

Onana has kept 13 clean sheets in 51 games for Manchester United.