"When he touches the ball, special things happen" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Arsenal star after win over Leicester

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waxed lyrical of teenage striker Ethan Nwaneri following the 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester City on Saturday (February 15). A Mikel Merino second-half brace sealed the three points for the Gunners.

Ad

Following a goalless first half at the King Power, Merino broke the deadlock nine minutes from time. With the Foxes failing to respond, the Spaniard struck again six minutes later as Mikel Arteta's side closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to four points, having played a game more.

Although Nwaneri didn't score on the night, his assist for Merino's opener and overall performance earned him the Man of the Match award. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arteta said about the 17-year-old:

Ad

Trending

“He’s unbelievable. When he touches that ball, special things happen. He just made things happen. What a beautiful cross (to Merino)”.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides his assist for Merino, Nwaneri also hit the woodwork twice as the Gunners threatened to wreak havoc. Their third win on the trot keeps Arteta's side on the coattails of the Reds, looking to end their 21-year drought for the league title, having finished second in the last two seasons.

"It's the first time I have scored a brace coming off the bench as a striker" - Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino opened up on his experience of playing as a striker and making a telling contribution in the game against struggling Leicester City.

Ad

Coming on for the final 21 minutes, Merino didn't take long to break the deadlock, converting Nwaneri's cross before adding another a while later. The Spaniard said about playing a new position (as per the BBC):

"He (Mikel Arteta) told me to come in as a striker this morning. We were talking about it a little bit with one of the assistants. It is the first time in my career that I've played that position. He told me to go with my strengths, and, luckily, I could help the team with two goals today."

Ad

"I don't think so to be honest. It is the first time I have scored a brace coming off the bench as a striker. Today was a tough game. But I think these games are the ones you need the spirit. Games like today are really good for the squad."

Following his brace on Saturday, Merino has four goals and an assist in 27 games across competitions for the Gunners. All his goal contributions have come in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback