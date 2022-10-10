“When you watch him, it just looks like he wants the ball all the time” – Gary Neville speaks about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal star in glowing terms 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka after his performance against Liverpool on Sunday (October 9).

The England Player of the Year was sensational in the Premier League clash at the Emirates, scoring twice as the Gunners beat the Reds 3-2. Saka scored just before halftime via a Gabriel Martinelli pass to put the Gunners back in front. The youngster then scored the winner from the spot after Gabriel Jesus was fouled by Thiago Alcantara in the box.

That took the Englishman's tally to three goals and four assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

After the game, Neville was all praise for the 21-year-old, and on his podcast, he said (via HITC):

“He is a big talent, tough kid. When you watch him, it just looks like he wants the ball all the time. He is enthusiastic; he brings life to the crowd; he sparks the crowd - everything that you would want in a young wide player; he works back; he is tenacious. He is a really really good player; he is a fantastic player.”

Saka has scored 26 goals and provided 33 assists in 142 games for Arsenal. The Gunners are atop the Premier League standings, having lost just one of their nine games. Arsenal will next face Bodo/Glimt away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka taking penalties

In the Euro 2020 final against Italy last year, Saka missed one of the penalties for England in the shootout. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed theirs as the Three Lions were beaten at the Wembley.

The Arsenal man had to deal with a lot of racial abuse for his miss. However, he has overcome that with aplomb and has taken penalties for the Gunners as well.

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked about that after the Liverpool win, to which he replied (via Arsenal.com):

"That was a difficult moment that has an incredible learning curve for him in his career and experience; he took it, and everybody around him helped him to do that starting with the England national team. Gareth and everybody how supported he was, and then the boy didn’t hesitate to continue because he believes he can take them under pressure, and he really enjoys the responsibility."

Saka will hope to keep up this form and help England at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far