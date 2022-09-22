“When he is well, we are all well” – Paulo Dybala makes honest admission about Argentina’s chances at 2022 FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi enjoying ‘good start to the year’ 

With less than two months remaining for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina star Paulo Dybala has made an honest admission about Argentina’s dependency on their talisman Lionel Messi. The AS Roma forward has admitted that the entire squad’s wellbeing rests on the shoulders of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward.

Lionel Messi met up with his international teammates earlier this week, with Argentina gearing up to take part in the final couple of fixtures before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi and Co. will first take on Honduras on Friday night (September 23) before squaring off against Jamaica on Tuesday (September 27).

Before the friendlies, Dybala spoke with TyC sports, with the Argentine outlet asking the Roma star to comment on Lionel Messi’s present state. Dybala said:

“Leo (Messi) is doing very well. When he is well, we are all well. It's always nice to work next to him and see him every day. In addition, at a football level, he had a good start to the year in his club.”

Messi has indeed been in excellent form for the Parisians, pitching in with 14 goal contributions (6 goals, 8 assists) in 11 games across competitions this season.

Paulo Dybala believes Lionel Messi’s form could boost Argentina’s chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

La Albiceleste are heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the back of two consecutive trophy wins. They snagged the 2021 Copa America in the summer of 2021 before winning the Finalissima at Italy’s expense in June this year.

Dybala admitted that Argentina’s recent results and Lionel Messi’s good run of form made them legit candidates for the World Cup, but refused to take the competition for granted.

The former Juventus star added:

“The fact that Argentina has won two trophies in one year and that it has achieved so many consecutive positive results makes everyone see it as a candidate, but I think that Argentina will always be a candidate and even more so with Leo so well.

“We have to be aware of what we can achieve, but we also have to be very careful because the World Cup is different.”

