"When will he actually play?", "Should we always play Jude" - Real Madrid fans question star's omission from XI for Osasuna clash

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Feb 15, 2025 14:08 GMT
Manchester City v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg - Source: Getty
Los Blancos are away at the El Sadar tonight (PC: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have announced their starting lineup to face Osasuna in LaLiga on Saturday and fans aren't happy to see Arda Gular dropped from the starting XI once again.

Los Blancos make a daunting visit to El Sadar with one eye on the second leg of their Champions League clash against Manchester City next week.

Having also failed to win their last two league fixtures, the reigning Spanish champions have seen their lead at the top of the LaLiga table trimmed to just one point by Atletico Madrid.

Fans are incensed to see that Guler, a rising star in their ranks, has not been named in the starting XI. The 19-year-old made a promising start to life in Madrid with six goals in the league from 10 appearances last season.

The Turkish ace has had an underwhelming season so far - in 16 top-flight matches, the former Fenerbahce youngster has scored just once.

However, fans believe that Arda Guler should have started tonight nonetheless. Some of them even took to X to express their dissatisfaction, while also questioning manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Another user by the name JA asked:

"When will Guler actually play ?"

One user asked why should they always play Jude Bellingham:

"should we always play jude ??Guler could have started" tweeted another fan.

Another Real Madrid supporter hoped that Guler would make an appearance off the bench after the break:

Finally, this particular X user had some harsh words for Ancelotti, as he called him "useless" despite calling it a "good lineup":

"Good lineup I would have also benched Jude for guler but this coach is useless" tweeted EL Presidente.

Real Madrid need a win as one eye remains on Manchester City game

Real Madrid are in kind of a fix: their lead at the top of the LaLiga table has been trimmed to just one point. As a result, they cannot afford to slip up again. Meanwhile, Manchester City will visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for a return fixture in the Champions League.

Although the Whites have an advantage after their late surge at the Etihad handed them a 3-2 victory, it's still the narrowest of victories. And interestingly, City have avoided a defeat in three of their last four visits to the Bernabeu, winning one (2-1 in February 2020).

A win tonight should give Real some momentum, although Osasuna aren't pushovers either. Los Rojillos are unbeaten in their last four top-flight matches and will be aiming to pull off a scalp here.

Edited by Ankush Das
