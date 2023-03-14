When will Alejandro Garnacho return from injury? Manchester United star issues update on social media

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has indicated that he could be out of action for the rest of March as he recovers from an injury.

The Argentine sustained a knock during the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on March 12. Garnacho was brought on by Erik ten Hag only in the 73rd minute, but was substituted 17 minutes later after a tackle by Saints full-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Ten Hag revealed after the match that he didn't think it was too serious an issue (via Manchester Evening News). However, Garnacho has now provided an update on the situation on Instagram and wrote:

"It is difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and team mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United."

The youngster also confirmed that he will miss out on Argentina's friendly fixtures this month, having received a senior team call-up for the first time. La Albiceleste are set to take on Panama on March 23 and Curacao on March 28.

This effectively means Garnacho will miss the rest of this month at the minimum. He continued:

"I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family."

The forward added, however, that he is keen to come back from the injury stronger than before:

"This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!"

Garnacho, 18, has featured 29 times across all competitions for Manchester United this term. Despite starting only 10 of those matches, he has scored four goals and laid out five assists.

Alejandro Garnacho will miss at least two matches for Manchester United due to injury

Manchester United still have two more matches prior to this month's international break.

The first of those is on Thursday, March 16, as the Red Devils travel to Spain to take on Real Betis in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. Erik ten Hag's side hold a resounding 4-1 lead after last week's first leg.

They will then clash horns with Fulham in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on March 19. The Cottagers have enjoyed a tremendous campaign that sees them sit eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester United will hope to have Alejandro Garnacho back for their first match after the international break. They will take on Newcastle United in a league encounter at St. James' Park on April 2.

