"When it will be? We don’t know" - Deco makes interesting Lionel Messi promise after Barcelona legend revealed winter plans 

Barcelona legend Deco confirmed that there are plans to give Lionel Messi a farewell from his former club.

The Portuguese, who currently serves as the sporting director of the Catalan club, added that Messi will perhaps play a farewell match at the Camp Nou stadium, which is currently undergoing renovation.

Deco, though, added that an exact timeline for the proposed farewell game can't be confirmed yet. Speaking on the matter, Deco said (quotes as per Barca Universal):

“I think there will be a farewell game, but maybe in the new stadium when it’s ready. He will always be the greatest idol in the history of the club. The club had great idols, such as Cruyff, Ronaldo, but he is perhaps the greatest of all."

Deco added:

“He (Messi) will definitely play a farewell game at Barcelona, but when it will be, we don’t know. He is playing, and I hope he plays for more years, because the people who like football, who like him, will be happy to see him happy."

Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a return to Barca in the summer. A transfer, however, didn't materialize and Messi ended up joining Inter Miami as a free agent,

The MLS club, though, failed to secure a spot in this season's playoffs, meaning their season has come to an end. Rumors are percolating that Messi might make a return to Barca on loan in the winter. That said, the claims are far from being a concrete reality.

Lionel Messi created a tremendous legacy at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as Barcelona's greatest-ever player. The Argentine had a stellar stint with the Catalan club, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 matches.

Messi won a staggering 35 trophies with La Blaugrana. While Barca always had a star-studded team since Messi's debut, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was the main architect behind the team's success in the recent past.

Messi's departure, though, could be considered anti-climactic by many. Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules and Messi left as a free agent in the summer of 2021. After a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is now plying his trade for Inter Miami.