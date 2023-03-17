When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire from the Portugal national team? Report detailing the Al-Nassr star's plan resurfaces

A Diariogol report has resurfaced, which claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not considering retiring from the Portugal national team until after the Euro 2024 tournament.

The 38-year-old forward, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has been a crucial part of the Portugal national team for over two decades and has won numerous accolades with the team.

Ronaldo's triumph in the 2016 Euro tournament, where Portugal defeated France in the final, was a major milestone in his international career. The victory was Portugal's first major international trophy, and Ronaldo contributed to the team's success.

Since then, he has played a key role in the Portugal national team, and his presence on the field has always been a cause for concern for the opposition.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner aspired to taste World Cup glory once in his lifetime with his national team. However, that seems highly unlikely after Portugal's shocking quarterfinal exit against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The report suggests Ronaldo may only consider retiring from international football after the Euro 2024 tournament. Winning another major international trophy in 2024 would set the perfect stage for his announcement of retiring from international football, while he might continue playing at the club level.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr seems to have rekindled his goal-scoring touch. He has already scored eight goals and provided two assists in just nine appearances for the Saudi Arabian club. The move to Al-Nassr seems to have given Ronaldo a new lease on life, and he seems to be enjoying his football again.

Although he is now in the latter stages of his career, his dedication to the sport and his desire to win at the highest level remain undiminished. For now, it seems that Ronaldo will continue to represent Portugal until the Euro 2024 tournament. Only time will tell when he decides to hang up his boots for the national team.

''Respect greatness'' - Fans claim Cristiano Ronaldo has the best goal catalog in the history of the game

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record is nothing short of phenomenal. With 709 goals to his name, including 112 headers, 48 direct free-kick goals, 113 left-footed goals, 253 right-footed goals, nine long-distance kicks, and 132 penalties, Ronaldo has cemented his place in the history of football.

Despite this, fans claim that some critics are still trying to belittle his achievements. Jumping to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans put on a video compilation of some of Ronaldo's craziest goals to claim that the Portuguese legend has the best goal catalog in football's history.

One fan said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo literally has one of the best goal catalogues in Football history but clowns will tell you he only scored 'tap ins and penalties.' This also isn’t even 5% of his best goals. Respect greatness."

Another said:

''They don’t produce goal scorers like this anymore.''

