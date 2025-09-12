When will Jude Bellingham return from injury? Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso provides update

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has provided a timeframe for the return to action of midfielder Jude Bellingham after his spell out injured. The England international has yet to feature for Los Blancos this season, having gone under the knife in the summer.

Ad

Alonso spoke at his press conference before facing Real Sociedad in LaLiga, pointing out that he hopes to have Bellingham back this month. He revealed that the 22-year-old is putting in significant work to speed up his recovery and has returned to partial team training.

"I want to be a little optimistic and hope he's ready before October. He's doing partial, non-contact training, but Jude is making a great effort in his recovery. Let's see if he can take steps forward next week, and when we feel good, we'll be waiting for him", he said via GOAL.

Ad

Trending

Jude Bellingham finally underwent a surgery to repair a recurring shoulder dislocation this summer after holding out on the surgery for nearly two years. The Englishman first suffered the injury in November 2023 and continued to play with heavy strapping, but decided to find a permanent fix this summer.

Real Madrid have managed well in Bellingham's absence, winning all three of their league games so far this season. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will likely miss a couple of games more, including his side's UEFA Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille.

Ad

Xabi Alonso has turned to the young duo of Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono to provide cover in Bellingham's absence, and both have shown their quality. They are expected to continue to contribute even after the English midfielder returns to full fitness.

Real Madrid eyeing move for son of former star - Reports

Real Madrid are considering making a move to sign Brazilian youngster Robinho Jr from Brazilian outfit Santos, as per reports. The Spanish giants are among a number of top European sides gunning for the signature of the 17-year-old forward ahead of next year.

Ad

Defensa Central reports that Los Blancos are keen on the youngster, whose father was on their books between 2005 and 2008. Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the youngster, who made his senior debut for Santos this year, playing alongside Neymar.

The older Robinho enjoyed a decent spell with Real Madrid, scoring 35 goals and providing 28 assists in 137 appearances for the club across all competitions. His son has come under the mentorship of Neymar, who moved back to Santos earlier this year, and has been tipped for a big future in football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More