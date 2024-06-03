When will Kylian Mbappe’s kit go on sale at Real Madrid’s official store?

Real Madrid officially announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent on a five-year contract on Monday, June 3. According to Diario AS, the Los Blancos store will have the superstar's kit on sale from Wednesday, June 5, when the kit for the 2024-25 season will be released.

Mbappe will reportedly wear the No. 9 jersey, which is currently available. He wore the No. 7 with Paris Saint-Germain, but this already belongs to Vinicius Junior. Mbappe wears the No. 10 with France, but that number is also unavailable as it is occupied by club legend Luka Modric.

Mbappe will be joining a series of legends who have worn the No. 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Karim Benzema, who left the club last summer. Cristiano Ronaldo notably wore the No. 9 when he made the switch from Manchester United to Real Madrid, while Alfredo di Stefano also wore it.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already reacted to Kylian Mbappe's post on social media, expressing his excitement about seeing the Frenchman at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe announces Real Madrid move on social media

Kylian Mbappe took to social media to announce his move to Real Madrid, only two days after the club celebrated winning their 15th Champions League trophy. The French forward wrote (via Sky Sports):

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams, Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!"

Toward the end of the 2023-24 season, Mbappe stated that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer. Multiple reports had linked the player with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, but the club and the player only confirmed the move on Monday.

Notably, Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2022, and it looked almost certain to happen, but the forward reversed his decision and opted to stay in Paris for another two years.

According to the report from Sky Sports, the Frenchman is set to earn £12.8 million per annum after taxes while playing for Real Madrid across his five-year contract. He will also receive a massive sign-on fee of approximately £85 million from the club.