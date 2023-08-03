When will Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's game against Orlando kick off after rain delay?

Inter Miami's highly anticipated League Cup clash against Orlando City, with Lionel Messi leading the charge, was put on hold due to severe weather conditions. Messi, who made a tremendous impact with three goals in his first two games for the American club, had fans eager for another thrilling performance.

However, Florida's summer had other plans, as torrential rain waterlogged the DRV PNK Stadium pitch and lightning in the Fort Lauderdale area forced players to seek shelter.

Despite the initial 8:00 pm local kick-off time, the adverse weather led to an inevitable delay. As conditions are improving, players are now expected to start their warm-ups at 8:50 pm local time, according to Inter Miami's Twitter. The match is now scheduled to commence at 9:35 pm local time.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Teams are headed out for warmups at 8:50PM ET. The new kickoff time is now 9:35PM ET.

Fans had to leave their seats due to the rain, but they will be anxiously awaiting the moment when Lionel Messi once again graces the pitch. Messi's arrival in the MLS has sparked excitement not only among Inter Miami fans but also throughout the USA. His seamless transition and impressive performance have shown that he is still a force to be reckoned with, even on a new continent.

While the rain delay might have tested the patience of both players and fans, it has only heightened the anticipation for the clash between Orlando City and Inter Miami.

Manager Gerardo Martino discusses Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami's growth

Manager Gerardo Martino believes that the presence of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in the dressing room is proving to be a catalyst for the development of their teammates.

The addition of Messi and Busquets to the Inter Miami ranks has brought a wealth of experience and accolades. The recent arrival of Alba has further bolstered the team's strength.

Martino stated that adjusting to the arrival of players with such a remarkable history in world football was not an easy task for the Miami players. However, the coach is confident that his team is moving in the right direction. Speaking to the press (via GOAL), he said:

"What we have seen so far is that they are growing. They are not overshadowed by the greatness of the three players that we are talking about but instead are focused on being able to learn from everything that they have done in their careers," Martino said.

"It is not easy for the players that we have here to receive players with so much history, with so many titles, with such good ability, with such a legacy in world football, In that sense, I think we are on the right track," he added.

Since Lionel Messi's arrival, Miami have seen a surge in their performance, winning consecutive matches in the Leagues Cup against tough opponents like Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. The Argentine maestro himself has already made a significant impact, scoring three goals in his two games for the American club.