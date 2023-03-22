When will Lionel Messi retire from the Argentina national team? Lionel Scaloni issues update regarding the PSG superstar's future

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has stated that Lionel Messi is welcome to play for the national team until he chooses to retire.

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi stated that it would be his final appearance at the quadrennial tournament. However, after La Albiceleste lifted the title, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar said he wanted to play a few more games as world champion (as quoted by Marca).

"What is going to happen after this? After fighting so much throughout my career, I was almost at the end. I want to continue living a few more games being world champion," Messi said.

Scaloni has now indicated that La Pulga's retirement could be up to the Argentina skipper himself. He recently said (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

"Leo is fine, until he says otherwise, he'll keep coming here. He's happy on the pitch and in the National Team."

Lionel Messi notably finished the World Cup with seven goals and three assists, winning the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player in the tournament. He has also been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 18 goals and laying out 17 assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

Lionel Messi could score his 100th goal for Argentina this month

Lionel Messi is part of Argentina's squad for their two friendly fixtures, their first matches since their 2022 FIFA World Cup win, in this month's international break.

Lionel Scaloni's side will take on Panama at El Monumental on March 23 before clashing horns with Curacao five days later at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

Should he play in those two matches, Messi would have made a national team record-extending 174 appearances for the South American heavyweights. Additionally, La Pulga will also have the chance to reach a century of goals for Argentina.

He currently has 98 goals for his national team and could become only the second active men's footballer behind arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to reach three figures. Messi has also laid out 55 assists for La Albiceleste.

