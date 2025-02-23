When will Marc-Andre ter Stegen return for Barcelona? Report provides update on German keeper's return date

According to a report by Diario Sport, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will return in April. The Germany international has been missing since September when he injured his Patellar tendon. Hansi Flick's team has brought Wojciech Szczesny to stand between the sticks in his absence.

Ter Stegen has been with the Catalan side for over a decade, joining in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported € 12 million. He has made 420 appearances for Blaugrana, keeping 175 clean sheets and conceding 412 times, helping them win five LaLiga titles, five Copa del Reys, and one UEFA Champions League.

Szczesny has been solid since joining Barcelona in October 2024. In his 11 games for the Catalan side, he has kept six clean sheets and conceded nine. He is contracted to Blaugrana until the summer of 2025.

Ter Stegen hopes he can return in time for the end of the campaign with the club, but his long-term future remains secure, with his contract with the Catalan side running until the summer of 2028.

"The purchase of referees has not been proven" - LaLiga president confirms Barcelona will not face any punishment for Negreira scandal

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona will not face any punishment for their part in the Negreira scandal. The Catalan side was charged with corruption in 2023 after it was alleged that they regularly made payments worth €7 million to former vice-president of Spain's refereeing committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Objective, Tebas said (via FotMob):

"I do not make the sporting laws; I have to comply with what is established. In this case, the statute of limitations for crimes is three years, and we cannot invent a different statute of limitations. So, no, there would not be an administrative relegation for this reason."

He added:

"The scope of the sanction for the crime of sporting corruption has many nuances, and I am not going to go into too much detail because we would be doing a course in criminal law here. But, in summary, the sanctions can range from the dissolution of an entity or commercial company to financial fines."

Tebas continued:

"What needs to be clarified is that, in this investigation, the purchase of referees has not been proven. Data and evidence have been requested by all parties, but there is no evidence that a referee has been bought. What is clear is the payment to Negreira, and that is already sporting corruption. But when you read or hear certain things, it seems like they are exaggerated."

While Barcelona are unlikely to receive a sporting punishment, they could be subject to a financial punishment. The Catalan side are said to have received reports and videos of referees in exchange for the payments.

