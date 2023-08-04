When will Rasmus Hojlund be unveiled as new Manchester United player? Journalist provides update

Journalist Laurie Whitewell provided an update on when Rasmus Hojlund could be unveiled as a Manchester United player. Whitewell reported that Hojlund will be announced as a United player on Saturday, before the Red Devils' friendly clash against RC Lens.

Hojlund, who impressed fans last season while playing for Austrian club Stam Gruz and Serie A side Atalanta, is set to complete a £72 million move to Old Trafford. He has already penned a five-year contract, with the option to extend the deal for a further year.

Fans are excited about the incoming Danish attacker, as Erik ten Hag has finally gotten the attacking player he was looking for.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure last season, Marcus Rashford has led the team's attack, with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst struggling to find his feet.

Hojlund can be expected to take some much-needed pressure off Rashford's shoulders upon his arrival at Manchester United. The Dane certainly has the potential to become one of the top strikers in world football.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford spoke about the lowest moment of his career

Marcus Rashford's playing style exudes confidence, and the 25-year-old is a star who has the flare to captivate fans.

However, the Manchester United academy product went through a difficult spell when he had to undergo a shoulder procedure.

Back in August 2021, Rashford addressed a long-term shoulder injury that he was suffering from and decided to go under the knife. In a recent appearance on The Overlap, the Englishman explained how the injury took a toll on him.

He said (via the Red Devils' website):

“It was tough mentally because I knew physically I was better but I didn’t have confidence in it. I felt like I was backing away and, obviously because I play on the left side, I roll a lot inside so I had to use that arm quite often and quite a lot. I just didn’t have the confidence within it."

He added:

“It probably took until the winter break, in February I think it was, when we went to Dubai and I felt a bit more confident after that. But it did take like six or seven months for me to feel like myself again."

Rashford, though, was in his element during the 2022–23 season as he finished as Manchester United's top scorer. The Englishman scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions.