When will Thomas Partey return? Arsenal midfielder set to be out for 'weeks'

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly set to be out of action for six weeks. The Gunners hope to have the Ghana international back in action following the October international break, according to Daily Mail.

Partey suffered an injury in training ahead of the Gunners' clash against Manchester United and wasn't a part of the squad as a result. Initial reports claimed that the player could be out for as long as three months.

Mikel Arteta, however, said that Partey could be out of action for a few weeks. Speaking about Partey's groin injury, Arteta told reporters following the clash against Manchester United (via Evening Standard):

“It doesn’t look good. I believe he’ll be out for weeks. I think it’s more a groin [than a hamstring problem], but it could be something in between both.”

Thomas Partey has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2020. He has so far made 103 appearances for the club. The 30-year-old is a versatile player and Arteta has often used him as a right-back as well.

The north London club, though, have gotten off to a great start to their Premier League campaign. They have 10 points from four matches and are two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

How Arsenal can line up in Thomas Partey's absence?

While Thomas Partey's absence is a massive blow for Arsenal, they have enough firepower to cover for the midfielder. Partey has mainly played as a right-back this season with Ben White playing as a central defender.

Partey's absence could see White shift to his natural position on the right. That makes room for Gabriel Magalhaes to regain his spot at the heart of the defense and the Brazilian should partner William Saliba. This was how they lined up against Manchester United with Oleksandr Zinchenko returning as left-back.

In the midfield, the Gunners already have Declan Rice. Hence, it shouldn't be an issue for Mikel Arteta's side. They will return to action on September 16 to take on Everton on the road.