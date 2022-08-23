“When you’re that great, you can’t speak on him” – British rapper Stormzy offers opinion on rumors surrounding ‘GOAT’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United 

British rapper Stormzy has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over the Portuguese's future at Old Trafford. The Englishman insists that the seasoned veteran should not be admonished and must be left alone.

Ronaldo has polarized the Red Devils' fanbase this season after making his intentions clear by submitting a transfer request to the board. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also viewed by the Manchester United hierarchy as the root cause of their ongoing crisis, as per the Daily Star.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Benching @Cristiano for Elanga against Liverpool, even by current abysmal Manchester United standards, is one of the dumbest decisions in football history. Ten Hag should be fired for this alone if they get hammered tonight.. or should I say WHEN they get hammered. Benching @Cristiano for Elanga against Liverpool, even by current abysmal Manchester United standards, is one of the dumbest decisions in football history. Ten Hag should be fired for this alone if they get hammered tonight.. or should I say WHEN they get hammered. https://t.co/7MbA53824C

United are currently 14th in the Premier League table following their emphatic 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 23). The Red Devils were 2-0 up in the second half, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford putting their names on the scoresheet.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah managed to score a late goal in the 81st minute but the Reds were unable to pick up any points on Monday night.

Following the fixture, Stormzy joined the Monday Night Football panel and shared his thoughts on his favorite club's performance. Speaking to Sky Sports about Cristiano Ronaldo, the Englishman said:

“When you're that great, you can't speak on him. You just got to let the man be great, you know what I mean, as much as there's been a fuss. But you know that's a GOAT, you've got to let the GOATs be the GOATs.”

Despite being the subject of criticism, Ronaldo managed to rack up 18 goals and three assists in 30 Premier League appearances for Manchester United last season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo for Liverpool clash

United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed his reasons for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo for the fixture against Liverpool. The Portugal international did get minutes on the pitch after replacing Christian Eriksen, albeit in a momentary appearance.

When asked about dropping Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutch manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The demand is for everyone, including the manager. We have to deliver. You have an obligation to the club, to the fans. This is a massive club with a huge fanbase, and we have to deliver that. We have to act as a team, and every individual, every day, has to give their best. That is the demand for the manager and also for the team."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you need not only numbers, but quality”, told Sky via Erik ten Hag on decisions: “I don't have to mention Maguire, Ronaldo… they will play a role in the future”.“We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you need not only numbers, but quality”, told Sky via @utdreport Erik ten Hag on decisions: “I don't have to mention Maguire, Ronaldo… they will play a role in the future”. 🔴 #MUFC“We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you need not only numbers, but quality”, told Sky via @utdreport. https://t.co/hJMR0j6SXM

