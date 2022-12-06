"When you’re a kid, you have lots of heroes" - Brazil midfielder Casemiro reveals he idolized 2 Manchester United legends 

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro recently revealed that he idolized two Manchester United legends while growing up in Sao Paulo. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder named Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand as his idols from the Red Devils.

Speaking to the official media of the Premier League club, Casemiro answered various questions from the club's fans.

Quizzed about his idols growing up, the Manchester United midfielder said:

"Good question! I think when you’re a kid you have a lot of idols don’t you. You have players that you’d never have imagined going on to meet one day. But now it’s my turn, in the sense that lots of youngsters are inspired by United players. But honestly, I used to love watching Zidane.''

The Brazilian international then added a few former Manchester United players from whom he drew inspiration.

''I loved watching Scholes too, and talking of United, Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, what an incredible player! These are all players who were winners. Ronaldo Fenomeno, Ronaldinho Gaucho... And talking of players in my position, Gilberto Silva, Mauro Silva, Makelele… When you’re a kid you have lots of idols and heroes, lots of players that you like and lots of players who inspire you. So maybe not everyone remembers all of them, but for me, they were just the top players in the world!”

Paul Scholes is often cited by fellow-professionals as one of the best midfielders of his generation, equally capable of threading the ball through and putting it in a tackle.

Casemiro ended his nine-year stint with Spanish giants Real Madrid, joining Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £60 million. The Red Devils signed a four-year contract with the Brazilian international, with the option of an additional year. He is part of the rebuild being introduced by United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old five-time Champions League winner is living the World Cup dream with his national team Brazil as they continue their dominant campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Casemiro scored the winner against Switzerland to book Brazil's place in the knockout stages.

Manchester United players start their training camp in Spain during the FIFA World Cup break to prepare for the next phase of the English season

The Manchester United players, who are not part of their national teams, have joined their manager Erik ten Hag for a training session in Spain.

Goalkeeper David de Gea, Van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho, and other B-team players are part of the session being held in Spain to prepare them for the post-World Cup phase of the English season.

The Red Devils will take on Spanish sides Cadiz and Real Betis in club friendlies on 7 and 10 December to keep their players in good form for the upcoming Premier League games.

