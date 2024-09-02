“When you’re watching him live you see the bigger picture” - Roy Keane in awe of Liverpool star after Manchester United suffer 3-0 loss

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has waxed lyrical about Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah after the latter scored in the Reds' 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1. The Egyptian King has been in sensational form this season, garnering three goals and as many assists in his first three league appearances.

Keane told Sky Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“Talk about world-class performance, he was brilliant. He’s a threat, his little touches. When you’re watching him live, you see the bigger picture. I really enjoy watching him. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. He’s a world-class player.”

Salah was at the center of everything as he inspired Liverpool to another iconic win at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old dinked a delightful cross to assist Luis Diaz in the 35th minute before setting up the Colombian seven minutes later with a smart pass. He also got on the scoresheet in the 56th minute with a brilliant finish in the bottom-right corner with his first touch.

In addition to his goal contributions, Salah created three chances, made five recoveries, and won five duels. His exceptional display earned him a match-high rating of 9.2 by FotMob.

Jamie Carragher likens Mohamed Salah to Liverpool legends after Manchester United win

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has placed Mohamed Salah alongside Liverpool legends Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard after witnessing the Egyptian's feats against Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah has arguably established himself as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history since joining from Roma in the summer of 2017. The 32-year-old has scored 214 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions, helping the Reds win seven trophies.

Carragher stated

“I think the way the lad looks after himself, I think he is probably looking at maybe playing till he is 40 or certainly late 30s. I don’t think a Saudi situation is on the cards next season for Mo Salah."

He added:

“He is too good a player. He is playing in the best league in the world, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think whether it’s this season or another two seasons down the line, he is alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of the top players to ever play for Liverpool.”

Salah only has one year left on his current deal at Liverpool and has claimed the club are yet to open discussions over a new contract. The Egypt skipper has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months and could potentially leave as a free agent next summer.

