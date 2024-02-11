“Where is Al-Nassr?” - Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly raises complaint to Saudi minister after loss against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after Al-Nassr lost 2-0 to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday, February 8 and allegedly raised a complaint to Saudi Minister Turki Alalshikh.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes and dealing with an injury, the legendary striker could not help his team avoid defeat. He got a yellow card for his troubles, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari scored two first-half goals to secure the win for Al-Hilal.

The loss marked the second time Al-Nassr have fallen to Al Hilal this season, as Ronaldo's men failed to make the most of their chances. While they struggled on the pitch, Al-Nassr seemed to struggle in the stands too, as the vast majority of the supporters in the stadium were cheering for Al-Hilal.

This imbalance in fan support seemed to affect Al-Nassr's morale and performance, with Al-Hilal effectively having the home advantage. After the game, a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Saudi Minister Turki Alalshikh while receiving his silver medal.

According to Essentially Sports, the Portuguese legend is believed to have complained about the noticeable lack of Al-Nassr fans in the stadium, asking the Saudi Arabian minister:

"Where is Al Nassr?"

It is uncertain if Alalshikh provided an answer to Ronaldo's complaints, but the 39-year-old forward will have to make do with second place in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Messi chants during Riyadh friendly

During their friendly match against Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was taunted by Al-Hilal fans who chanted Lionel Messi's name.

Interestingly, Al-Hilal had attempted to sign Messi before he chose to join Inter Miami in the MLS. This hasn't stopped the fans from goading the legendary Portuguese forward with his long-time rival's name, and Ronaldo responded by encouraging the chants.

This is not the first time Al-Hilal fans have provoked Ronaldo with Messi chants; they did so when both sides met in April 2023, with Al-Hilal winning 2-0. Al-Hilal currently lead the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points from 19 matches. Ronaldo, however, is the league's top scorer with 20 strikes.

With the season set to continue in full swing, Al-Nassr will attempt to close the seven-point gap between them and Al-Hilal, who have not lost a match.