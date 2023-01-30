Where does Cristiano Ronaldo stay in Saudi Arabia? Lavish lifestyle of Al-Nassr star explored as he books 17 suites in £250k-a-month hotel

Tatler magazine recently shared an insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's current residence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese superstar is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in the Kingdom Tower in the country's capital. He has booked 17 suites, which span across two different floors of the hotel.

The suites reportedly cost Ronaldo an eye-watering amount of £250,000 per month. Considering the player is earning almost £173 million per year for Al-Nassr, he can certainly afford such a luxurious residence.

The Portuguese ace also recently made his debut for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo, however, is yet to open his goalscoring account despite playing two full games for the club.

Piers Morgan recently provided an update on his recent conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Tatler, Morgan said:

"Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37. He's also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina."

Morgan added:

"Ideally, I think he’d have preferred to play for another top club in the Champions League for a year or two, but Al Nassr made him a staggering offer. I think the fresh challenge of raising the profile of football in a new region of the world, at the twilight of his incredible career, really appealed to him."

Rudi Garcia claims Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe

Many believe that the move to Al-Nassr marked an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's run in European football and tipped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to retire in Saudi Arabia. Rudi Garcia, however, recently claimed that the player would return to Europe before the end of his career.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

