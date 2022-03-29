"Where the f*** are my pants?" - Wayne Rooney sheds light on dressing room wind-up involving ex-Manchester United teammates

Wayne Rooney is a club legend at Manchester United. The former Red Devil is the highest goal-scorer at the club, having netted 253 times in 559 games for the club.

He was loved by his team-mates and fans while opposition players feared and respected his movement in front of goal. The former Manchester United captain, however, was not spared some dressing room banter

Wayne Rooney did enjoy the occasional banter but soon became a favorite target as it was easy to wind up the English forward.

In an article on The Sun, Rooney narrated one such incident. He said:

“I was just always angry. I was so f***ing angry. I was always arguing. They knew how to push my buttons and I would explode."“One time we’d been away for three weeks pre-season. I got on the plane, took my suit off, put my pyjamas on and took Night Nurse."

He further wrote:

"We’re about an hour from landing and I am getting changed. I put my shirt and tie on and I think, ‘Where the f*** are my pants? I knew straight away. I went to Rio and I said, ‘Lads, I am not ­playing, give me my f***ing pants’.

Wayne Rooney recalls former Manchester United teammates playing pranks on each other

Wayne Rooney in action for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney recalled going to the front of the plane and shouting out that he would not let anyone leave until he got his pants back. Many prominent and respected figures like Sir Bobby Charlton and Alan Shearer were there, but Rooney was just concentrating on getting his pants back.

“As soon as the plane landed I marched to the front of the plane. You had people like Sir Bobby ­Charlton and Alan Shearer there. People were looking at me like, ‘What the f is going on?’"

The former Manchester United forward added:

“I said to everyone, ‘No one, not even you Sir Bobby, is leaving this plane until I get my pants. I am not walking through the airport in a shirt, tie and pyjama bottoms’. These s**thouses, my pants made it to the front of the plane.”

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney



It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted.It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame https://t.co/gn0j07qfM9

While Rooney was on the receiving end quite a lot, he could also retaliate with pranks of his own just as well. Speaking about a prank he played on his former teammate Wes Brown, Rooney said:

“Wes came in with new trainers thinking he was cool. Me and Darren Fletcher got a kitchen knife and cut his trainer clean down the middle. He goes to pick his trainer up and he just picked the heel up.”

