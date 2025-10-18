"Where to fill the apology form?","Changed my LIFE" - Barcelona fans forced to change opinion on 28-year-old star after display in win vs Girona

Barcelona fans on social media have praised and apologized to Frenkie de Jong after his display ensured their 2-1 win over Girona in La Liga. Both sides returned to league action at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium on Saturday, October 18.

Pedri Gonzalez opened the scoring for the hosts after placing his effort beyond the reach of Paulo Gazzaniga in the 13th minute. Seven minutes later (20’), Axel Witsel scored a remarkable overhead kick to make the scoreline 1-1.

In added time (90+3’), De Jong released a promising pass to Ronald Araujo, who placed his strike into the net to secure a late 2-1 win for Barcelona. Meanwhile, De Jong, who has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, was one of the brains behind the victory.

He delivered three key passes, created one big chance, and won two out of two ground duels contested (via Sofascore). In the game's aftermath, fans on X tendered their apology to the Dutchman for recently criticizing him.

Some fans tweeted:

"Where to fill the apology form for de Jong?.”

"Frenkie De Jong CAM shift tonight changed my LIFE.”

Others added:

ebosedavid @da3vide De Jong deserves man of match not Pedri

Jay @JustKobby98 God bless you Frenkie De Jong.😭😭😭❤️😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you.

Sayanjit @JSayanTweets De jong delivered the performance of a true captain Today🫡 And My Uruguayooooo Visca Barça 💙❤️

S🩶 @theswiish Frankie De Jong. MOTM for me

"Told us that he would come on as a striker - Toni Fernandez on what Ronald Araujo told his teammates before scoring Barcelona's winning goal against Girona

FC Barca v Como1907 - Joan Gamper Trophy - Source: Getty

Barcelona's winger Toni Fernandez has revealed that Ronald Araujo told his teammates that he would score against Girona. This comes after the defender scored a last-minute goal to secure a victory for the La Liga giants in the encounter against Miguel Ángel Sánchez’s side.

In an interview after the late win, Fernandez said (via Barca Universal on X):

"Ronald Araujo told us that he would come on as a striker and score, and it came true."

Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick also revealed (via Barca Universal on X):

"Ronald Araujo had told me he was willing to play as a striker. I'm very happy for him."

During the encounter, Araujo came in as a replacement for Marc Casado in the 82nd minute. He likewise helped his side to secure a much-needed victory, having suffered back-to-back defeats before the game against Girona.

Meanwhile, the defending La Liga champions have now surpassed Real Madrid as the league leaders. They have secured 22 points from nine league games and are one point ahead of Xabi Alonso's side (21), who have a game in hand.

