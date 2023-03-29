"Where do they get rest?" - Ian Wright claims he's 'worried' for Arsenal star following his latest outing with England national team

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed concern for Bukayo Saka after his latest appearance for England. Wright claimed he is worried about the workload that English youngsters Saka and Jude Bellingham have to deal with due to the congested football calendar.

Saka, 21, and Bellingham, 19, are both crucial players for their club sides (Arsenal and Borrusia Dortmund, respectively) and the England national team. Saka starred in England's clash against Ukraine on Sunday, March 26, with a goal and an assist as they beat the visitors 2-0.

Expressing his concerns, Wright said (via The Boot Room):

"I thought the guys played very well the other day. Saka’s goal, obviously, I’m so proud of him. When you look at how he’s operating, how Jude Bellingham’s operating, I have to say they’re at levels now where we have to start looking at how much football they’re playing.''

"I just feel a little bit worried. Saka as well, I’m worried for Saka as well because he’s playing a lot of football as well. I know, like I say, they’re built for it, but where do they get rest?"

Bellingham is one of the names to look out for this summer amid speculation over his future with Borussia Dortmund.

Saka, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football this season, having already reached double figures for goals and assists. He is just five games away from reaching 200 senior appearances for club and country.

Wright expressed concern about the heavy workload on young players, referring to a chart which showed that Bellingham has played more games than anyone else before the age of 20.

The former Arsenal legend suggested that football federations should think about giving rest to players in the packed schedule throughout the year.

Saka has been in tremendous form for Arsenal this season, with 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

William Saliba praises Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his motivational skills

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba spoke highly of manager Mikel Arteta, crediting him for the team's success.

Saliba praised Arteta for his ability to bring out the best in his players, saying that he provides them with passion and confidence. He said (via Arsenal Buzz):

“It’s good to have a coach like that [who can bring the best out of his players] because he gives us his passion and his confidence.''

The Frenchman added that the team's success stems from their belief in Arteta and his belief in them. He added:

"That’s why we are good as well because we have a good manager, and he believes in us, and we believe in him."

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 69 points from 28 games, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City (who have a game in hand).

