“Where is the GOAT?” - Fans react as Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami’s 3-1 win against DC United due to injury

Fans to Lionel Messi's absence from Inter Miami's starting lineup in their 3-1 win against DC United in the MLS on Saturday, March 16.

The match took place at Audi Field, with United inviting the Herons. The game saw Miami reclaim top spot, although they have played one game more than second-placed Columbus.

Unfortunately, for Inter Miami though, their best player Lionel Messi missed the game because of an injury. His absence was notable as fans took to X to express their reactions.

Prior to the game, disappointed that they won't be able to see the Argentine legend play, some fans have taken to social media to react. One fan wrote on X:

"Saving my data and time No Messi I will not stream live. I will just watch the highlights

Another had added:

"No Messi, you're losing sadly."

One fan had also asked:

"Where is the G.O.A.T.?"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi's injury

Lionel Messi was forced to leave the pitch during their CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville SC. He was taken off in the 49th minute after contributing to his team's 3-1 victory by scoring one goal and setting up another.

Tata Martino stated after the game that the Argentine legend had picked up an injury in his right leg, telling the press (via GOAL):

"He is overloaded on the right posterior (leg). We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him. I imagine that for Saturday's game [against D.C. United] he is not going to be available."

According to the Miami Herald (via GOAL), Lionel Messi is suffering from a hamstring strain. This has raised concerns about whether he will be able to play for Argentina in their international matches, as well as in Inter Miami's upcoming games due to this ailment.

Prior to this, Messi had missed a match against CF Montreal due to a need for rest. Due to a scar tissue issue, he was forced to miss four games last fall, and Inter Miami struggled without him throughout those games in the previous season.