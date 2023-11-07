"Where is the GOAT?", "TV off" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Duhail

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is conspicuous by his absence from his team's starting XI for the AFC Champions League clash with Al-Duhail on Tuesday (November 7). Fans have reacted to the same.

Luis Castro has named a strong XI - albeit without his captain Ronaldo - for the trip to Qatar. Talisca starts as the lone man up front, with Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb on the flanks and Otavio down the middle.

Defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and left-back Alex Telles are also among the starters as Al-Alami look to extend their perfect start to their continental campaign to four games.

Having contributed a goal and an assist in the 2-0 Saudi Pro League home win over Al-Khaleej at the weekend, Ronaldo doesn't start against Al-Duhail in Qatar. Fans are far from enthused with the superstar's absence, with one tweeting:

"Where is the GOAT?"

Another chimed in:

"No Ronaldo? TV off"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Al-Alami are in pole position to reach the AFC Champions League knockouts, having won 2-0 at Persepolis, 3-1 at home to Istiqlol and 4-3 against Al-Duhail at home.

A win will seal Luis Castro's side's place in the knockouts with two games to go, with second-placed Persepolis two points behind, with the Iranian side having already played their fourth game.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sizzling form for his club side Al-Nassr this season, his first full campaign with the Saudi Pro League giants. In 16 competitive games across competitions, he has bagged 15 goals and nine assists.

Most of those goal contributions - 12 goals and seven assists - have come in the league, where Al-Nassr only trail leaders Al-Hilal (32) by four points after 12 outings. Ronaldo leads both the scoring and assist charts in the league.

In the continent, the Portugal captain has three goals and an asisst in three outings. After drawing a blank against Persepolis, Ronaldo scored against Istiqlol and bagged a brace against Al-Duhail.