“Where are they going to find 24 goals?” – Rio Ferdinand left red-faced as old Cristiano Ronaldo comments resurface amid Man United resurgence

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been left with egg on his face after Marcus Rashford equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 24 goals across competitions last season. The English attacker netted a brace in the Red Devils' comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19) to reach the mark.

Rashford has now scored as many goals this season as Ronaldo achieved in his first season back at Old Trafford in 2021-22. The Portuguese icon left the club last November after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Ferdinand raised doubts over Manchester United being able to replace the prolific goalscorer when he was linked with a departure last summer. He told his Vibe with FIVE podcast last August:

“Man United are never letting him (Ronaldo) go right now. Where are they going to find 24 goals? If he starts, you have got a better chance of getting better performance. I would start Ronaldo up front, Rashford on the left, (Jadon) Sancho on the right or vice versa."

Red Devils fans are now swarming Ferdinand with a retort regarding his past comments. Twitter user @mosali_99 said:

“Rashford has scored more; other players are chipping in, and they're playing way better as a whole. It was absolutely the right decision to let him go."

Ferdinand didn't comment on Rashford's brilliant brace against Leicester. However, he did respond to the English striker's effort in a 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League playoff. The former United defender tweeted:

“(Marcus Rashford) is on smoke. He is on a new level, a level he hasn’t been at until now, a level of consistency he hasn’t been able to stay at until now. A fit, focused, direct, confident, deadly & potent Rashford is not to be messed with!”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has since moved to Al Nassr following his Old Trafford departure. He has scored five goals in as many games across competitions for his new club in the Middle East.

Manchester United's Rashford sent Cristiano Ronaldo a fond farewell message

Marcus Rashford (left) lauded Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Before the event, he had given a controversial interview with journalist Piers Morgan about his situation at the club.

The Portuguese legend rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in 2021 and spent a season and a half at Old Trafford. Rashford commented on his exit during the World Cup. He spoke fondly of his former teammate (via Manchester Evening News):

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best, and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 games during his two spells with United. Meanwhile, Rashford is on 117 goals in 339 appearances.

