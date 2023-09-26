Where is Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's dog Hulk? Journalist who interviewed Inter Miami captain makes heartbreaking revelation

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have enjoyed life in Miami since the Argentine legend moved to Florida. However, they have not been pictured with their beloved Bordeaux Mastiff, Hulk, lately.

Now, a revelation from journalist Migue Granados, who interviewed the Inter Miami captain, will leave fans and dog lovers disheartened.

In a recent appearance on OLGA, Granados delved into the subject of Messi's four-legged family member.

Back in 2016, Hulk was affectionately described by Lionel Messi as a "new member of my family" on Instagram. Sadly, the family has had to leave the ageing Hulk in their home in Castelldefels, Barcelona, since relocating to Florida.

Granados relayed a bittersweet message from Messi, stating (quotes via GOAL):

"I asked him where that bull was and he told me, ‘He's in Barcelona, Hulk is there. He is a little old. So, we had to leave him in the house we have there in Barcelona’."

The implication is heartbreaking since the Argentine playmaker also conveyed that Hulk is "on the verge" of being put down. The staff at Messi's opulent residence, located in a Barcelona suburb approximately 12 miles from Camp Nou, are taking care of the majestic canine currently.

While previously playing for Paris Saint-Germain, the family had easier access to visit Hulk, given the proximity of Catalunya to France. The change of continent now, however, has significantly distanced them from their cherished pet: they are now separated by over 4,600 miles.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino holds out hope for Lionel Messi's appearance in the U.S. Open Cup final

As anticipation builds for the U.S. Open Cup final between Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo, much attention is focused on the availability of Argentine star Lionel Messi.

While the Herons' marquee player's status for the forthcoming final remains uncertain, manager Tata Martino is cautiously optimistic that Messi may still take the field.

The Argentine legend, who returned to action against Toronto FC after missing a match against Atlanta United, was subsequently sidelined against Orlando City.

Martino explained that Messi's absence from training leading up to the final has not definitively ruled out his participation. Speaking to reporters on the matter, Martino said (quotes via GOAL):

"We will wait until tomorrow. Jordi is difficult but with Messi we will wait until tomorrow. If it's not a final, we're not taking any risks. This is a final and it could bring you a title. It could take 90 or 120 minutes, but if it's another game we wouldn't risk it."

Lionel Messi has already played a pivotal role in leading Inter Miami to capture the Leagues Cup trophy earlier this summer. The team and their supporters will be hopeful he will recover in time to help secure a second piece of silverware this season.