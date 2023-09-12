"Where is Mbappe", "Sule on the pitch, we’re losing 4-0" - Fans react as Germany and France name starting XI for friendly

Fans have reacted as Germany and France announced their lineups for their friendly at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday, September 12.

The Euro 2024 hosts are not involved in qualifying for the quadrennial tournament next year. Instead, they have prepared for the same with a series of friendlies following their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Die National Mannscaft are coming off a stunning 4-1 loss to Japan in their previous friendly on Sunday at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. It was their fifth straight winless outing, comprising four losses, including the last three, which cost manager Hansi Flick his job.

In stark contrast, France have been imperious since losing to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final last year. Didier Deschamps' men are perfect in five Euro 2024 qualifying games, scoring 11 unanswered goals. They're coming off a 2-0 home win over the Republic of Ireland last week.

However, Les Bleus fans are bemused at Kylian Mbappe's absence in the starting XI. Meanwhile, German fans foresee another heavy defeat with Niklas Sule starting. One fan implored on X (formerly Twitter):

"WHERE IS MBAPPE"

Another chimed in:

"Sule on the pitch, we are losing 4-0"

Here are the top reactions on X:

How have France fared against Germany recently?

France will look to stay perfect this year.

Didier Deschamps' side are in great form as they gear up for their friendly against a surprisingly lacklustre German side in disarray, with the Euros less than a year away.

As per Worldfootball.net, France have won 15 of their 32 meetings with Germany across competitions and have lost nine times. Most of these clashes have been friendlies (24), with Les Bleus winning 11 and losing seven. This is their first friendly meeting since a 2-2 draw six years ago.

Their last meeting was in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League, where the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions won 2-1 at home and drew goalless in Germany. Deschamps' side's last win away against Die Mannschaft came in 2012 when they won 2-1.