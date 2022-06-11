“Where Pique and Shakira get along best is in bed” – Businesswoman close to couple claims she saw breakup coming with ‘many problems’ in Barcelona star’s relationship

A businesswoman close to the relationship between Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and ex-girlfriend Shakira has claimed that the couple's breakup was expected.

Pop singer, Shakira, announced they had separated on June 4 having been together for eight years, meeting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Her publicist stated on her behalf (via The Sun):

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

There have been huge rumors of infidelity on the part of Pique, 34, with El Periodico reporting that the defender had cheated on Shakira with another woman.

Businesswoman Carmen Lomana, who has close ties to the couple, has revealed how their breakup came as no surprise with problems starting to mount back in January.

She told CLM24:

"It's something that was seen coming. The two have had many problems and that affects the couple,"

She continued,

"Being married to a soccer player is not easy. I can tell you cases of women who are married to very, very important soccer players and they tell you that the players believe they are God"

Lomana concluded,

"They say that where Piqué and Shakira get along best is in bed."

The former couple share two sons named Milan and Sasha but will have to share the responsibility separately.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique misses teammate Jordi Alba's wedding

Pique won't be partying with Alba this weekend

Gerard Pique will reportedly miss Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba's wedding this weekend as a result of the breakup (per Mirror).

According to Culemanía, the defender wants to stay out of the limelight and not draw too much attention given the circumstances of their split.

Alba is set to marry Instagram model Romarey Ventura but will not have his Barca colleague in attendance.

Meanwhile, Shakira has released the song 'Te Felicito' where she hints of the disharmony between herself and her former partner with lyrics:

"To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn't listen; I realised that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don't tell me you're sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you're lying."

The 35-year-old had a difficult campaign at Barcelona last season due to injury issues but did manage 39 appearances, scoring three goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far