"Where's his cape?" - Arsenal fans hail 'class' player for 'phenomenal' display against Leicester City

Arsenal fans were ecstatic to see Aaron Ramsdale making incredible saves in their 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsdale was, without doubt, Arsenal's most important player in their win over Leicester City. The 23-year-old goalkeeper made some outstanding saves to keep out the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison to help secure the three points for the Gunners.

The save that made Arsenal fans on Twitter go wild was the one off James Maddison's free-kick. The former Sheffield United shot-stopper made a full-stretched dive to his left to tip the ball onto the crossbar to deny Leicester City a deserved goal.

Arsenal fans were understandably pleased to see their new recruit finally coming good in goal. Here are some of the best tweets from the Gunners supporters and players alike following Ramsdale's heroics against The Foxes

Peter Schmeichel @Pschmeichel1 Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏 Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏

AUBA⚡️ @Auba

I think everyone enjoyed that one 😍😍

I think everyone enjoyed that one 😍😍

@AaronRamsdale98

LOUIS @llouisx_ @brfootball This man can catch you cheating @brfootball This man can catch you cheating

Lase_mm🌎 @Olawalemiii @OwurahJ @Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 I won’t even lie this should be nominated as one of the best saves this season @OwurahJ @Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 I won’t even lie this should be nominated as one of the best saves this season

James Gilhespy @gilhespy_james @brfootball Doubted his signing happy to say he’s proved me wrong, quality performance yet again @brfootball Doubted his signing happy to say he’s proved me wrong, quality performance yet again

geweh @dombaterbanggg @gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 he made Leicester fans totally hype up and upset at the same time @gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 he made Leicester fans totally hype up and upset at the same time

AP @timetraveller07 @Sugamite2 @Northerngooona After tonight’s performance I think its over fr Leno. Its gonna be hard fr him to earn his way back in the playing 11 @Sugamite2 @Northerngooona After tonight’s performance I think its over fr Leno. Its gonna be hard fr him to earn his way back in the playing 11

RohanRy @RedRohanRy @Northerngooona Honestly this is just class , a player with a personality…..priceless @Northerngooona Honestly this is just class , a player with a personality…..priceless

JNA @bigjavan @Stuart_PhotoAFC How can someone see this and not shed tears? 😢 😢 😢 @Stuart_PhotoAFC How can someone see this and not shed tears? 😢 😢 😢

Aaron Ramsdale is one of several new players Arsenal have signed in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old shot-stopper arrived from relegated Sheffield United for a fee of around £25 million.

Ramsdale made a slow start to life at Arsenal, but has redeemed himself following his performance against Leicester City.

The Gunners made an excellent start to the game, and were 1-0 after five minutes when defender Gabriel headed home from a Buyako Saka corner. Arsenal soon scored their second when Emile Smith Rowe scored from close range.

Arsenal have recorded two wins against two tricky opponents now. The Gunners first defeated Aston Villa 3-1 before coming to the King Power Stadium and securing another three points.

Arsenal have regained some form in the Premier League

Following a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal have finally regained some form as they continue to climb up the table. Following their 2-0 win over Leicester City, Arsenal are now sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 17 points from their first ten games.

Arsenal are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run. The Gunners lost their opening three games without scoring a goal. But since then Mikel Arteta's side have notched up five wins and two draws. It is worth noting that Arsenal are currently level on points with Manchester United.

However, Arsenal are now set to have a tricky run of games in the Premier League. The Gunners will next face Watford at the Emirates Stadium before taking on Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Arsenal are gearing up towards a top-six finish which will see them return to European competition following a year's absence.

