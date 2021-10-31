×
"Where's his cape?" - Arsenal fans hail 'class' player for 'phenomenal' display against Leicester City

Arsenal defeated Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Arsenal fans were ecstatic to see Aaron Ramsdale making incredible saves in their 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Aaron Ramsdale was, without doubt, Arsenal's most important player in their win over Leicester City. The 23-year-old goalkeeper made some outstanding saves to keep out the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison to help secure the three points for the Gunners.

The save that made Arsenal fans on Twitter go wild was the one off James Maddison's free-kick. The former Sheffield United shot-stopper made a full-stretched dive to his left to tip the ball onto the crossbar to deny Leicester City a deserved goal.

Arsenal fans were understandably pleased to see their new recruit finally coming good in goal. Here are some of the best tweets from the Gunners supporters and players alike following Ramsdale's heroics against The Foxes

@afcstuff He just keep wowing u
Absolutely cracking boy 🔥🔥🔥👏🏼 twitter.com/espnfc/status/…
Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏
Sorry I forgot I think everyone enjoyed that one 😍😍@AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/NkAZRAxQ7c
Aaron Ramsdale is phenomenal
Look at this. @AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/4eZjK5UJPr
Aaron Ramsdale.Worth. Every. Penny. 👏💰 https://t.co/7BehhNPyS0
@brfootball This man can catch you cheating
@Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 England’s number one
@OwurahJ @Arsenal @AaronRamsdale98 I won’t even lie this should be nominated as one of the best saves this season
@ESPNFC Better than Allison
@brfootball Doubted his signing happy to say he’s proved me wrong, quality performance yet again
@brfootball Air Ramsdale >> Emirates airlines
@Clarky94AFC1 @gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 Incredible. Beginning to wonder if he might actually be class.
@gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 Wheres his cape?
@gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 he made Leicester fans totally hype up and upset at the same time
@gunnerblog @AaronRamsdale98 FUCKING BEAST!
Just @AaronRamsdale98 things. 🧤 https://t.co/lOy2ICPD3m
@TheAFCnewsroom @AaronRamsdale98 That’s his job to save the goal https://t.co/eJ8k1Ru9c8
@Sugamite2 @Northerngooona After tonight’s performance I think its over fr Leno. Its gonna be hard fr him to earn his way back in the playing 11
@Northerngooona Honestly this is just class , a player with a personality…..priceless
All that's missing is the cape #superman #ramsdale #arsenal https://t.co/nRJEP5JRVw
@Stuart_PhotoAFC How can someone see this and not shed tears? 😢 😢 😢
@Stuart_PhotoAFC What's that thing about Isaac Newton?

Aaron Ramsdale is one of several new players Arsenal have signed in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old shot-stopper arrived from relegated Sheffield United for a fee of around £25 million.

Ramsdale made a slow start to life at Arsenal, but has redeemed himself following his performance against Leicester City.

The Gunners made an excellent start to the game, and were 1-0 after five minutes when defender Gabriel headed home from a Buyako Saka corner. Arsenal soon scored their second when Emile Smith Rowe scored from close range.

Arsenal have recorded two wins against two tricky opponents now. The Gunners first defeated Aston Villa 3-1 before coming to the King Power Stadium and securing another three points.

Arsenal have regained some form in the Premier League

Following a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal have finally regained some form as they continue to climb up the table. Following their 2-0 win over Leicester City, Arsenal are now sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 17 points from their first ten games.

Arsenal are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run. The Gunners lost their opening three games without scoring a goal. But since then Mikel Arteta's side have notched up five wins and two draws. It is worth noting that Arsenal are currently level on points with Manchester United.

However, Arsenal are now set to have a tricky run of games in the Premier League. The Gunners will next face Watford at the Emirates Stadium before taking on Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Arsenal are gearing up towards a top-six finish which will see them return to European competition following a year's absence.

🧤 Eight saves✅ Kept a clean sheet🔥 Outrageous performance❤️ @AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/fJsk85RGWk

Edited by Bhargav
