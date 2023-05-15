“Where’s our GOAT?”, “Trapped in Klopp’s basement” – Liverpool fans disappointed with 23-year-old missing Leicester game

Liverpool fans are disappointed after seeing Darwin Nunez missing from the squad to face Leicester City away in the Premier League on Monday, May 15.

Nunez joined the club from Benfica for a club-record €100 million at the start of the season. While he struggled initially to fit in, Nunez has found his form with time. He has scored 15 goals and has provided four assists in 42 games across competitions this season. Hence, it is understandable why fans are disappointed to see the former Benfica striker miss the clash against the Foxes.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Merseysiders against Leicester. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson are the four defenders. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones start in the midfield. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah are the three attackers.

A section of Liverpool fans, though, are questioning Nunez's absence from the squad altogether. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Where’s our GOAT, Nunez?"

Another fan claimed:

"Nunez has been trapped in klopps basement."

While Jurgen Klopp's side are the favorites to win, some fans online are enraged over Darwin Nunez's absence. Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans across Twitter:

Liverpool FC @LFC TEAM NEWS



This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight



#LEILIV TEAM NEWSThis is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight ⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight 🔴#LEILIV

The Reds enter the contest at the King Power Stadium being fifth in the table with 62 points from 35 games. Leicester, on the other hand, are in the relegation zone, being 19th with 30 points from 35 games.

Why is Darwin Nunez not in Liverpool's squad against Leicester City?

Considering Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's one of the most important attackers, the question may arise why he is not in the team to face Leicester. With the team vying for a top-four finish, Klopp is expected to name his best side.

Well, the German manager has answered. He revealed ahead of the clash against the Foxes that the striker is absent as the result of an injury. Klopp said (via the Reds' website):

“Yesterday we trained and he looked OK but afterwards he said he felt something in his toe so we had to make a decision.”

Despite Nunez's absence, the Merseysiders still have a formidable attack. Salah, Diaz, and Gakpo can handle any team and all three players have shown good form in recent games.

Poll : 0 votes