"Where's the real studio? With Henry, Kate and Micah?" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hilariously forgets Jamie Carragher when joining punditry team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic forgot Jamie Carragher when asking where popular CBS Sports pundits Thierry Henry, Kate Abdo, and Micah Richards were. The AC Milan legend joined the US network's broadcast team ahead of the Rossonerri's Serie A clash against Parma today (August 24).

None of the four who make up arguably the most entertaining punditry team in Europe were present for the game. They solely cover the UEFA Champions League, while Carragher and Richards work for Sky Sports on the Premier League.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become AC Milan's senior advisor since retiring at the age of 41 last season. The enigmatic Swede spoke to CBS ahead of the game and was all jokes:

"Where is the real studio? With Henry, Kate and Micah? If you bring me you got to bring me to the A guys. Don't worry i'm gonna push up the level now."

Ibrahimovic forgot Carragher is part of the 'A guys' who are similarly as witty when working together. The Liverpool legend may have something to say about the former Manchester United striker snubbing him.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have taken umbrage with Jamie Carragher's past comments

Jamie Carragher criticized Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his Manchester United spell (Image - Getty)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was still playing at the top level with United while Carragher worked as a pundit. The former Liverpool defender once assessed the Swede's performance in a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in October 2016.

Carragher claimed it was the worst 45-minute display he'd seen from Ibrahimovic in his entire career. He said (via The Mirror):

"I don’t think Zlatan Ibrahimovic has probably had a worse 45 minutes than that in his career. He’s getting wound up by them [City]. Jose Mourinho has been getting a lot of stick in the last few weeks, the manager always does, but we’re talking about a fella last season who got 50 goals."

Ibrahimovic silenced that criticism by teeing up Juan Mata for the winner at Old Trafford. The Swede would spearhead United to League Cup glory, hitting a brace in a 3-2 win against Southampton in the final. He was named Man of the Match in that game.

The former Barcelona frontman spent another year with the Red Devils before departing for MLS side LA Galaxy. He ended his Old Trafford career with 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 games, winning the League Cup and the Europa League.

