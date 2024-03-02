"Where’s that tie from bro?" - Real Madrid star pokes fun at Arsenal man Declan Rice's outfit as he wins PL POTY at London Football Awards

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham shared a joke with Arsenal star Declan Rice after the latter was named as the Premier League's Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

The former West Ham United man had a 2023 to remember as he became England's most expensive player ever after impressing at his former club.

For many in the England national team, 2023 was a time for them to move on to grander stages to display their talent on the back of years of positive performances. The likes of Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison and Harry Kane are a few examples of players moving to different teams.

Arsenal spent a club-record fee of £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham, who had just led them to the UEFA Europa Conference League title as captain. The Gunners beat Manchester City to his signature, making him the most expensive English player ever, ahead of Jack Grealish.

Rice slotted seamlessly into the Arsenal setup and has quickly become a key member of the side that is trying to unseat Manchester City. The 25-year-old received recognition for his performances over the entirety of 2023 during the London Football Awards, and he was named the Player of the Year.

The midfielder posted pictures from the event on his Instagram page, generating comments from his teammates and fans. One of the comments was from England teammate Bellingham, who poked fun at his choice of tie.

"Where's that tie from bro?" Bellingham commented.

Jude Bellingham trolls Declan Rice over his tie.

The pair have established themselves as key players for the English national team in recent years, and have impressed since joining new clubs last summer. Both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice cost over €100 million in the summer and appear to be worth every penny paid for them.

Bellingham has 20 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Meanwhile, Rice has provided strength and creativity in the Arsenal midfield while also scoring four goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal interested in Turkish star: Reports

Turkish news outlet Star have reported that Arsenal have shown an interest in Ferdi Kadioglu. The Gunners are keen to add quality and depth to their midfield, especially as the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho are unclear.

Kadioglu's versatility and quality make him a good target for the north London outfit. He has appeared 31 times for Fenerbahce this season, scoring one goal and assisting twice.

The 24-year-old is capable of playing at full-back and inverting into midfield which is what Mikel Arteta asks of his players.

