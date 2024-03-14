"Where is the sporting merit" - Mark Goldbridge slams Southgate's decision to select ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson in England squad

English YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed England manager Gareth Southgate for selecting former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the latest Three Lions' squad.

England are set to play against Brazil and Belgium in two friendlies later this month. Southgate recently announced his squad for the upcoming fixtures, which included Henderson, who currently plies his trade for Eredivisie giants Ajax.

However, Goldbridge believes top Premier League performers like James Ward-Prowse or Ross Barkley should have gotten the nod ahead of Henderson. He tweeted:

"Selecting Jordan Henderson for that England squad is disgusting. The Premier League is the best in the world! Where is the sporting merit in playing for the national team when Ward-Prowse, Barkley and others are being ignored for Henderson."

Expand Tweet

Henderson left Liverpool last summer after a 12-year-spell at Anfield to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq. However, after a short stint in the SPL, he joined Ajax in January 2024.

This season, Henderson has made 26 appearances across competitions for both clubs, providing six assists. The 33-year-old, though, is a veteran at the international level, having made 80 appearances for England, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists.

Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson speaks about leaving Saudi Pro League

Jordan Henderson joined Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq after leaving Liverpool in the 2023 summer. Despite reportedly earning a staggering £350,000 per week at the Damman-based club, Henderson left after six months.

The Englishman has signed a two and a half year deal with Ajax. Speaking about the reason for his exit from Ettifaq. Henderson recently said (via GOAL):

"I now realise that football runs through my blood. The Saudi Pro League is developing but it doesn't suit me, I made a mistake going there. I am happy here at the Ajax project."

Henderson has so far made seven appearances for Ajax, providing one assist. The Amsterdam-based outfit are currently fifth in the Eredivisie, 13 points behind third-placed Twente.