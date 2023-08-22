“Where it all started 7 years ago” - Georgina Rodriguez reminisces first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Gucci store

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to upload a post where she recalled her first meeting with the Portuguese attacker at a Gucci store.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for almost seven years. According to People Magazine, they met for the first time at a Gucci store in 2017, where Rodriguez used to work as a sales assistant.

The couple later made their relationship public after they were pictured together at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in 2017. Since then, they have been living together happily with their children.

Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures. Moreover, she also described every single snap she shared in the post. The second image of the post was a selfie of Rodriguez and Ronaldo.

"Multi-faceted, blessed, and grateful to God. Shopping at Gucci, where our love story and life together began," Rodriguez captioned the picture.

Rodriguez's Instagram story

She also shared the same slide of the post on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Where it all started 7 years ago.”

The other snaps in the post included pictures of their children as well a few other memorable items.

Singer calls Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez "Kim Kardashian of Latinos"

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers recently credited Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for the massive success of his song LaLa, which eventually became a viral sensation.

In a recent interview, the music artist displayed his gratitude towards the Spanish model, who posted about his latest song. Myke Towers stated that Rodriguez is the "Kim Kardashian of Latinos" to him. The Puerto Rican rapper said via the Colombian media website Publimetro:

“I have to thank her publicly, Georgina. Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife (girlfriend), who to me was the first one who started posting the song. And I was surprised, you know? She to me is the Kim Kardashian of Latinos. And she kind of gave that promo to that song. And there I said, ‘All those women watch that show of hers on Netflix’. I said ‘It’s going to be a stick.'”

The single by Myke Towers garnered more than 259 million streams on Spotify and the lyrical video of the song has more than 182 million views on YouTube (via EssentiallySports). In addition to that, the official video has also crossed the 40 million views mark.