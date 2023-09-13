Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema in AFC Champions League? Official broadcaster named for India

The AFC Champions League is set to be a star-studded affair in 2023-24 as names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema will grace the competition.

Indian fans will be able to stream Asia's premier cup competition on FanCode. They have been awarded the streaming rights via a sub-licensing agreement with FSDL, the company that holds media rights for AFC competitions in India.

FanCode has the right to broadcast AFC competitions for the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 seasons through the deal with FSDL. The platform has previously streamed tournaments like the SAFF Cup and the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Apart from the AFC Champions League, FanCode will also stream tournaments like the AFC U23 Asian Cup, AFC Cup 2023-24, AFC Women's U23 Asian Cup 2024, AFC Women's U17 Asian Cup 2024, and AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024.

FanCode co-founder Prasanna Krishnan expressed his delight at being able to conclude a deal to earn the broadcast rights for the upcoming AFC tournaments, saying in a press conference (via the Financial Express):

“We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation and bring some of the biggest names along with some top matches to fans in India. This will further help the Indian footballing ecosystem to grow.”

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema's opponents in the AFC Champions League group stages

Cristiano Ronaldo is hands down the biggest superstar in Asian football at the moment. The Portuguese completed a free transfer to Al-Nassr on December 31, 2022.

Al-Nassr have been grouped with Iranian side Persepolis FC, Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, and Qatari outfit Al-Duhail SC in Group E. Ronaldo and Co. will start their campaign in the AFC Champions League on September 19 as they take on Persepolis FC away from home.

Neymar, meanwhile, completed a £78 million summer move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Hilal finished as the runners-up in last season's AFC Champions League and were defeated by J League club Urawa Red Diamonds in the final.

Jorge Jesus' team are in Group D for the 2023-24 edition of the tournament alongside PFC Navbahor Namangan of Uzbekistan, Iranian side F.C. Nassaji Mazandaran, and Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC.

Fans in India could get the chance to see Neymar in the flesh when Al-Hilal play Mumbai City FC at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on November 6.

Karim Benzema, yet another marquee name in the Saudi Pro League, completed a sensational summer move to Al-Ittihad after his contract with Real Madrid expired this summer. Nuno Espirito Santo's team are the reigning SPL champions.

The Jeddah-based club are in Group C. Uzbek club FC AGMK, Iranian side Sepahan S.C., and Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya are the other teams in the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema were among European football's biggest names throughout their careers. Fans will hope that the trio will now set the stage on fire in the AFC Champions Champions League 2023-24.