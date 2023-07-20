Where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament and will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Thirty-two teams will feature in the competition, with the tournament scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Co-hosts New Zealand will feature in the first game as they prepare to take on Norway at Eden Park. Ten different stadiums across the two countries will host matches, with Australia set to kick off proceedings with a clash against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on the same day.

USA head into the competition as firm favorites, with the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara looking to ride off into the World Cup sunset by cementing their legacies further. Brazil, England and Germany could ruffle a few feathers, while co-hosts Australia will also look to make their presence felt in the competition.

Where to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup for Free

United Kingdom

○ BBC iPlayer - FREE (All matches)

○ ITVX - FREE (Half of the matches, schedule TBC + finals)

Australia

○ Seven and 7plus - FREE (15 key matches - opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final)

New Zealand

Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - FREE (26 games including New Zealand matches)

France

France TV - FREE (shared rights with M6, schedule TBC)

M6 - FREE (shared rights with France TV, schedule TBC)

Germany

ARD - FREE (all games)

ZDF - FREE (all games)

Spain

RTVE - FREE (25 key matches and all Spanish matches - fifteen group stage matches + opening match, four round of 16 matches; two quarterfinal and semifinal matches, third place and the final match)

Italy

RAI - FREE (15 matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final)

Belgium

RTBF - FREE (All games)

(All games) VRT - FREE (Selected, schedule TBC)

Austria

ORF - FREE (Schedule TBC)

Netherlands

NOS/NPO - FREE (Dutch National Team, Evening matches in Group Stage and all knockout matches LIVE on NPO 1. Other Group stage games live at nos.nl and in the NOS app)

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 online anywhere for free with a VPN

If you want to watch every Women's World Cup match for free, you're in luck! The BBC and ITVX will offer free English-language streams of all 64 games, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

Countries where FIFA Women’s World Cup is available but not for free

United States

Fox (and FOX Sports channels) - FOX - $74.99/month

YouTube TV - 73 USD/month

Fubo - From 75 USD/month

DirecTV Stream - From 75 USD/month

Sling TV Blue - from $40/month

Hulu+Live TV - From 70 USD/month

Canada

TSN/RDS (Bell media) - $19.99/month (for TSN+, TSN Direct $24.99 a month)

Crave - From $199.90/year ($12.50 a month)

Shaw - from $129/month

RDS Direct $24.99 a month

Bell Fibe TV (Bellmedia) - From $76/month

Australia

Optus Sport - AU$24.99 (Non-Optus customers)

New Zealand

Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - NZ$44.99 per month

In UK

BBC iPlayer - If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing Women’s World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC will also air the World Cup final on August 20. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

ITVX

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free 2023 Women’s World Cup streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. Like the BBC, ITV is expected to show the other half of World Cup matches in the UK and offer a free simulcast of the final.

In Australia:

7plus

Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of the Women’s World Cup via the 7plus app! Fifteen key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. You can also catch cricket, AFL, and even select NFL games on 7plus! Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

In Ireland

RTÉ and TG4

Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and TG4 are showing the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using RTÉ Player or TG4.

In Germany

ORF

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, and it’s also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events!

ARD/ZDF

German broadcasters ARD and ZDF are showing free German-language FIFA Women’s World Cup streams online. The two networks will combine to show all 64 matches!

In France

RTBF

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 Women’s World Cup. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, and more.

In Italy

RAIPlay

You can follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay will offer 15 World Cup matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final.

In the Netherlands

NOS

Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup for free on the national broadcaster, NOS. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels.

In Norway

NRK TV

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will offer free coverage of select 2023 Women’s World Cup matches shown with Norwegian commentary.

In Spain

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup schedule

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) when co-host New Zealand faces Norway. The World Cup final will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in Accor Stadium in Sydney. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below.

Date Match Time (UTC) Group Location Jul 20, 2023 New Zealand v Norway 08:00 Group A Eden Park Jul 20, 2023 Australia v Republic of Ireland 11:00 Group B Stadium Australia Jul 20, 2023 Nigeria v Canada 03:30 Group B Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Jul 21, 2023, Philippines v Switzerland 06:00 Group A Dunedin Stadium Jul 21, 2023 Spain v Costa Rica 08:30 Group C Wellington Regional Stadium Jul 22, 2023 United States v Vietnam 02:00 Group E Eden Park Jul 22, 2023 Zambia v Japan 08:00 Group C Waikato Stadium Jul 22, 2023 England v Haiti 10:30 Group D Brisbane Stadium Jul 22, 2023 Denmark v China 13:00 Group D Perth Rectangular Stadium Jul 23, 2023 Sweden v South Africa 06:00 Group G Wellington Regional Stadium Jul 23, 2023 Netherlands v Portugal 08:30 Group E Dunedin Stadium Jul 23, 2023 France v Jamaica 13:00 Group F Sydney Football Stadium Jul 24, 2023 Italy v Argentina 07:00 Group G Eden Park Jul 24, 2023 Germany v Morocco 09:30 Group H Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Jul 24, 2023 Brazil v Panama 12:30 Group F Hindmarsh Stadium Jul 25, 2023 Colombia v South Korea 03:00 Group H Sydney Football Stadium

25 Jul, 2023 New Zealand v Philippines 06:30 Group A Wellington Regional Stadium 25 Jul, 2023 Switzerland v Norway 09:00 Group A Waikato Stadium 26 Jul, 2023 Spain v Zambia 08:30 Group C Eden Park 26Jul, 2023 Japan v Costa Rica 06:00 Group C Dunedin Stadium 26 Jul, 2023, Canada v Republic of Ireland 13:00 Group B Perth Rectangular Stadium 27 Jul, 2023 USA v Netherlands 02:00 Group E Wellington Regional Stadium 27 Jul, 2023 Portugal v Vietnam 08:30 Group E Waikato Stadium 27 Jul, 2023 Australia v Nigeria 11:00 Group B Brisbane Stadium 28 Jul, 2023 England v Denmark 09:30 Group D Sydney Football Stadium 28 Jul, 2023 Argentina v South Africa 01:00 Group G Dunedin Stadium 28 Jul, 2023 China v Haiti 12:30 Group D Hindmarsh Stadium 29 Jul, 2023 Sweden v Italy 08:30 Group G Wellington Regional Stadium 29 Jul, 2023 France v Brazil 11:00 Group F Brisbane Stadium 29 Jul, 2023 Panama v Jamaica 13:30 Group F Perth Rectangular Stadium 30 Jul, 2023 Germany v Colombia 10:30 Group H Eden Park 30 Jul, 2023 South Korea v Morocco 11:00 Group H Hindmarsh Stadium

30 July, 2023 Norway v Philippines 08:00 Group A Eden Park 30 July, 2023 Switzerland v New Zealand 08:00 Group A Dunedid Stadium 31 July, 2023 Canada v Australia 11:00 Group B Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 31 July, 2023 Japan v Spain 08:00 Group C Wellington Regional Stadium 31 July, 2023 Costa Rica v Zambia 08:00 Group C Waikato Stadium 31 July, 2023 Republic of Ireland v Nigeria 11:00 Group B Brisbane Stadium 1 Aug, 2023 Portugal v USA 08:00 Groun E Eden Park 1 Aug, 2023 Vietnam v Netherlands 08:00 Group E Dunedid Stadium 1 Aug, 2023 Haiti v Denmark 12:00 Group D Perth Rectangular Stadium 1 Aug, 2023 China v England 11:30 Group D Hindmarsh Stadium 2 Aug, 2023 Panama v France 11:00 Group F Sydney Football Stadium 2 Aug, 2023 Jamaica v Brazil 11:00 Group F Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 2 Aug, 2023 South Africa v Italy 08:00 Group G Wellington Regional Stadium 2 Aug, 2023 Argentina v Sweden 08:00 Group G Waikato Stadium 3 Aug, 2023 South Korea v Germany 11:00 Group H Brisbane Stadium 3 Aug, 2023 Morocco v Colombia 07:00 Group H Perth Rectangular Stadium

5 Aug, 2023 Group A Winner v Group C Runner-up 06:00 RO16 1 Eden Park 5 Aug, 2023 Group C Winner v Group A Runner-up 09:00 RO16 2 Wellington Regional Stadium 6 Aug, 2023 Group E Winner v Group G Runner-up 03:00 RO16 3 Sydney Football Stadium 6 Aug, 2023 Group G Winner v Group E Runner-up 10:00 RO16 4 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 7 Aug, 2023 Group D Winner v Group B Runner-up 08:30 RO16 6 Brisbane Stadium 7 Aug, 2023 Group B Winner v Group D Runner-up 11:30 RO16 5 Stadium Australia, Sydney 8 Aug, 2023 Group H Winner v Group F Runner-up 09:00 RO16 8 Melbourne Rectangular Stadium 8 Aug, 2023 Group F Winner v Group H Runner-up 12:00 RO16 7 Hindmarsh Stadium

11 Aug, 2023 RO16 2 v RO16 4 08:30 QF B Wellington Regional Stadium 11 Aug, 2023 RO16 1 v RO16 3 02:00 QF A Eden Park 12 Aug, 2023 RO16 5 v RO16 7 08:00 QF C Brisbane Stadium 12 Aug, 2023 RO16 6 v RO16 8 12:30 QF D Stadium Australia

15 Aug, 2023 QF A v QF B 09:00 Semi-final 1 Eden Park 16 Aug, 2023 QF C v QF D 11:00 Semi-final 2 Stadium Australia

19 Aug, 2023 Losers: SF A vs SF B 11:00 Third place play-off Lang Park, Brisbane 20 Aug, 2023 Winners: SF A vs SF B 09:00 Final Stadium Australia, Sydney

Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023: Groups

Group Teams Group A New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland Group C Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia Group D China, Denmark, England, Haiti Group E Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam Group F Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama Group G Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden Group H Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

2023 Women’s World Cup odds

Will the United States win the Women's World Cup once again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds

United States +240, England +410, Spain +650, Germany +750, France +1100, Australia +1000, Sweden +1800, Netherlands +2400, Brazil +2800, Canada +3200, Japan +3400, Italy +5000, Norway +5000, South Korea +6500, Denmark +8000, Portugal +8000, China +10000, Republic of Ireland +10000, Switzerland +16000, Colombia +16000, New Zealand +16000, Haiti +16000, Jamaica +43000, Vietnam +43000, Argentina +43000, Zambia +43000, Nigeria +43000, Costa Rica +43000, Morocco +43000, Philippines +43000, South Africa +43000, Panama +43000

FAQ: About the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Who will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia will host the final on August 20.

Who has qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The United States, England, France, Germany, and host nations Australia and New Zealand are among the 32 nations that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

How is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup structured?

The 2023 Women's World Cup format is simple! There are eight groups of four teams, and every team will play all three other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group then advance to the Round of 16.

How many countries are in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

A grand total of 32 nations, including co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Will the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup be televised?

Yes! You can watch the Women’s World Cup on Fox and FS1 in the United States, the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, 7plus in Australia, and many other streaming services across the globe.

Can I watch the Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus?

No, you cannot stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus. Fox is the exclusive English rights holder in the United States.

Is Peacock streaming the World Cup for free?

No, Peacock will not live stream Women’s World Cup games for free. However, Peacock will offer all 64 matches in Spanish. Subscriptions start at 5 USD/month.

Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Yes, Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2023 World Cup. However, Rapinoe is expected to come off the bench rather than start as she did when leading the USWNT to gold in 2015 and 2019.