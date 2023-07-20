Football
  Where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

By Vikram Bhattacharya
Modified Jul 20, 2023 05:03 GMT
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament and will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Thirty-two teams will feature in the competition, with the tournament scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Co-hosts New Zealand will feature in the first game as they prepare to take on Norway at Eden Park. Ten different stadiums across the two countries will host matches, with Australia set to kick off proceedings with a clash against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on the same day.

USA head into the competition as firm favorites, with the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara looking to ride off into the World Cup sunset by cementing their legacies further. Brazil, England and Germany could ruffle a few feathers, while co-hosts Australia will also look to make their presence felt in the competition.

Where to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup for Free

  • United Kingdom

○ BBC iPlayer - FREE (All matches)

○ ITVX - FREE (Half of the matches, schedule TBC + finals)

  • Australia

○ Seven and 7plus - FREE (15 key matches - opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final)

New Zealand

  • Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - FREE (26 games including New Zealand matches)

France

  • France TV - FREE (shared rights with M6, schedule TBC)
  • M6 - FREE (shared rights with France TV, schedule TBC)

Germany

  • ARD - FREE (all games)
  • ZDF - FREE (all games)

Spain

  • RTVE - FREE (25 key matches and all Spanish matches - fifteen group stage matches + opening match, four round of 16 matches; two quarterfinal and semifinal matches, third place and the final match)

Italy

  • RAI - FREE (15 matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final)

Belgium

  • RTBF - FREE (All games)
  • VRT - FREE (Selected, schedule TBC)

Austria

  • ORF - FREE (Schedule TBC)

Netherlands

  • NOS/NPO - FREE (Dutch National Team, Evening matches in Group Stage and all knockout matches LIVE on NPO 1. Other Group stage games live at nos.nl and in the NOS app)

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 online anywhere for free with a VPN

The BBC and ITVX will offer free English-language streams of all 64 games nter caption

If you want to watch every Women's World Cup match for free, you're in luck! The BBC and ITVX will offer free English-language streams of all 64 games, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:

1. Get ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to a U.K. server location.

3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.

4. Tune in and enjoy the games!

Countries where FIFA Women’s World Cup is available but not for free

United States

  • Fox (and FOX Sports channels) - FOX - $74.99/month
  • YouTube TV - 73 USD/month
  • Fubo - From 75 USD/month
  • DirecTV Stream - From 75 USD/month
  • Sling TV Blue - from $40/month
  • Hulu+Live TV - From 70 USD/month

Canada

  • TSN/RDS (Bell media) - $19.99/month (for TSN+, TSN Direct $24.99 a month)
  • Bell Fibe TV (Bellmedia) - From $76/month
  • Crave - From $199.90/year ($12.50 a month)
  • Shaw - from $129/month
  • RDS Direct $24.99 a month
  • Bell Fibe TV (Bellmedia) - From $76/month

Australia

  • Optus Sport - AU$24.99 (Non-Optus customers)

New Zealand

  • Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - NZ$44.99 per month

Where to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free

In UK

BBC iPlayer - If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing Women’s World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC will also air the World Cup final on August 20. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

ITVX

Price: Free

Country: UK

ITX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free 2023 Women’s World Cup streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. Like the BBC, ITV is expected to show the other half of World Cup matches in the UK and offer a free simulcast of the final.

In Australia:

7plus

Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of the Women’s World Cup via the 7plus app! Fifteen key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. You can also catch cricket, AFL, and even select NFL games on 7plus! Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).

In Ireland

RTÉ and TG4

Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and TG4 are showing the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using RTÉ Player or TG4.

In Germany

ORF

The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, and it’s also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events!

ARD/ZDF

German broadcasters ARD and ZDF are showing free German-language FIFA Women’s World Cup streams online. The two networks will combine to show all 64 matches!

In France

RTBF

The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 Women’s World Cup. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, and more.

In Italy

RAIPlay

You can follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay will offer 15 World Cup matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final.

In the Netherlands

NOS

Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup for free on the national broadcaster, NOS. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels.

In Norway

NRK TV

Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will offer free coverage of select 2023 Women’s World Cup matches shown with Norwegian commentary.

In Spain

RTVE

Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!

What is the best VPN for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream the matches on computers, cell phones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup schedule

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) when co-host New Zealand faces Norway. The World Cup final will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in Accor Stadium in Sydney. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below.

DateMatchTime (UTC)GroupLocation
Jul 20, 2023New Zealand v Norway08:00Group AEden Park
Jul 20, 2023Australia v Republic of Ireland11:00Group BStadium Australia
Jul 20, 2023Nigeria v Canada03:30Group BMelbourne Rectangular Stadium
Jul 21, 2023,Philippines v Switzerland06:00Group ADunedin Stadium
Jul 21, 2023Spain v Costa Rica08:30Group CWellington Regional Stadium
Jul 22, 2023United States v Vietnam02:00Group EEden Park
Jul 22, 2023Zambia v Japan08:00Group CWaikato Stadium
Jul 22, 2023England v Haiti10:30Group DBrisbane Stadium
Jul 22, 2023Denmark v China13:00Group DPerth Rectangular Stadium
Jul 23, 2023Sweden v South Africa06:00Group GWellington Regional Stadium
Jul 23, 2023Netherlands v Portugal08:30Group EDunedin Stadium
Jul 23, 2023France v Jamaica13:00Group FSydney Football Stadium
Jul 24, 2023Italy v Argentina07:00Group GEden Park
Jul 24, 2023Germany v Morocco09:30Group HMelbourne Rectangular Stadium
Jul 24, 2023Brazil v Panama12:30Group FHindmarsh Stadium
Jul 25, 2023Colombia v South Korea03:00Group HSydney Football Stadium
25 Jul, 2023New Zealand v Philippines06:30Group AWellington Regional Stadium
25 Jul, 2023Switzerland v Norway09:00Group AWaikato Stadium
26 Jul, 2023Spain v Zambia08:30Group CEden Park
26Jul, 2023Japan v Costa Rica06:00Group CDunedin Stadium
26 Jul, 2023,Canada v Republic of Ireland13:00Group BPerth Rectangular Stadium
27 Jul, 2023USA v Netherlands02:00Group EWellington Regional Stadium
27 Jul, 2023Portugal v Vietnam08:30Group EWaikato Stadium
27 Jul, 2023Australia v Nigeria11:00Group BBrisbane Stadium
28 Jul, 2023England v Denmark09:30Group DSydney Football Stadium
28 Jul, 2023Argentina v South Africa01:00Group GDunedin Stadium
28 Jul, 2023China v Haiti12:30Group DHindmarsh Stadium
29 Jul, 2023Sweden v Italy08:30Group GWellington Regional Stadium
29 Jul, 2023France v Brazil11:00Group FBrisbane Stadium
29 Jul, 2023Panama v Jamaica13:30Group FPerth Rectangular Stadium
30 Jul, 2023Germany v Colombia10:30Group HEden Park
30 Jul, 2023South Korea v Morocco11:00Group HHindmarsh Stadium
30 July, 2023Norway v Philippines08:00Group AEden Park
30 July, 2023Switzerland v New Zealand08:00Group ADunedid Stadium
31 July, 2023Canada v Australia11:00Group BMelbourne Rectangular Stadium
31 July, 2023Japan v Spain08:00Group CWellington Regional Stadium
31 July, 2023Costa Rica v Zambia08:00Group CWaikato Stadium
31 July, 2023Republic of Ireland v Nigeria11:00Group BBrisbane Stadium
1 Aug, 2023Portugal v USA08:00Groun EEden Park
1 Aug, 2023Vietnam v Netherlands08:00Group EDunedid Stadium
1 Aug, 2023Haiti v Denmark12:00Group DPerth Rectangular Stadium
1 Aug, 2023China v England11:30Group DHindmarsh Stadium
2 Aug, 2023Panama v France11:00Group FSydney Football Stadium
2 Aug, 2023Jamaica v Brazil11:00Group FMelbourne Rectangular Stadium
2 Aug, 2023South Africa v Italy08:00Group GWellington Regional Stadium
2 Aug, 2023Argentina v Sweden08:00Group GWaikato Stadium
3 Aug, 2023South Korea v Germany11:00Group HBrisbane Stadium
3 Aug, 2023Morocco v Colombia07:00Group HPerth Rectangular Stadium
5 Aug, 2023Group A Winner v Group C Runner-up06:00RO16 1Eden Park
5 Aug, 2023Group C Winner v Group A Runner-up09:00RO16 2Wellington Regional Stadium
6 Aug, 2023Group E Winner v Group G Runner-up03:00RO16 3Sydney Football Stadium
6 Aug, 2023Group G Winner v Group E Runner-up10:00RO16 4Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
7 Aug, 2023Group D Winner v Group B Runner-up08:30RO16 6Brisbane Stadium
7 Aug, 2023Group B Winner v Group D Runner-up11:30RO16 5Stadium Australia, Sydney
8 Aug, 2023Group H Winner v Group F Runner-up09:00RO16 8Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
8 Aug, 2023Group F Winner v Group H Runner-up12:00RO16 7Hindmarsh Stadium
11 Aug, 2023RO16 2 v RO16 408:30QF BWellington Regional Stadium
11 Aug, 2023RO16 1 v RO16 302:00QF AEden Park
12 Aug, 2023RO16 5 v RO16 708:00QF CBrisbane Stadium
12 Aug, 2023RO16 6 v RO16 812:30QF DStadium Australia
15 Aug, 2023QF A v QF B09:00Semi-final 1Eden Park
16 Aug, 2023QF C v QF D11:00Semi-final 2Stadium Australia
19 Aug, 2023Losers: SF A vs SF B11:00Third place play-offLang Park, Brisbane
20 Aug, 2023Winners: SF A vs SF B09:00FinalStadium Australia, Sydney

Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023: Groups

GroupTeams
Group ANew Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group BAustralia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland
Group CCosta Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia
Group DChina, Denmark, England, Haiti
Group ENetherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam
Group FBrazil, France, Jamaica, Panama
Group GArgentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden
Group HColombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

2023 Women’s World Cup odds

Will the United States win the Women's World Cup once again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Country Odds

United States +240, England +410, Spain +650, Germany +750, France +1100, Australia +1000, Sweden +1800, Netherlands +2400, Brazil +2800, Canada +3200, Japan +3400, Italy +5000, Norway +5000, South Korea +6500, Denmark +8000, Portugal +8000, China +10000, Republic of Ireland +10000, Switzerland +16000, Colombia +16000, New Zealand +16000, Haiti +16000, Jamaica +43000, Vietnam +43000, Argentina +43000, Zambia +43000, Nigeria +43000, Costa Rica +43000, Morocco +43000, Philippines +43000, South Africa +43000, Panama +43000

FAQ: About the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Who will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia will host the final on August 20.

Who has qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The United States, England, France, Germany, and host nations Australia and New Zealand are among the 32 nations that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

How is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup structured?

The 2023 Women's World Cup format is simple! There are eight groups of four teams, and every team will play all three other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group then advance to the Round of 16.

How many countries are in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

A grand total of 32 nations, including co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Will the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup be televised?

Yes! You can watch the Women’s World Cup on Fox and FS1 in the United States, the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, 7plus in Australia, and many other streaming services across the globe.

Can I watch the Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus?

No, you cannot stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus. Fox is the exclusive English rights holder in the United States.

Is Peacock streaming the World Cup for free?

No, Peacock will not live stream Women’s World Cup games for free. However, Peacock will offer all 64 matches in Spanish. Subscriptions start at 5 USD/month.

Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Yes, Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2023 World Cup. However, Rapinoe is expected to come off the bench rather than start as she did when leading the USWNT to gold in 2015 and 2019.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
