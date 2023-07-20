Where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition of the quadrennial international tournament and will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Thirty-two teams will feature in the competition, with the tournament scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
Co-hosts New Zealand will feature in the first game as they prepare to take on Norway at Eden Park. Ten different stadiums across the two countries will host matches, with Australia set to kick off proceedings with a clash against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on the same day.
USA head into the competition as firm favorites, with the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara looking to ride off into the World Cup sunset by cementing their legacies further. Brazil, England and Germany could ruffle a few feathers, while co-hosts Australia will also look to make their presence felt in the competition.
Where to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup for Free
- United Kingdom
○ BBC iPlayer - FREE (All matches)
○ ITVX - FREE (Half of the matches, schedule TBC + finals)
- Australia
○ Seven and 7plus - FREE (15 key matches - opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final)
New Zealand
- Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - FREE (26 games including New Zealand matches)
France
- France TV - FREE (shared rights with M6, schedule TBC)
- M6 - FREE (shared rights with France TV, schedule TBC)
Germany
- ARD - FREE (all games)
- ZDF - FREE (all games)
Spain
- RTVE - FREE (25 key matches and all Spanish matches - fifteen group stage matches + opening match, four round of 16 matches; two quarterfinal and semifinal matches, third place and the final match)
Italy
- RAI - FREE (15 matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final)
Belgium
- RTBF - FREE (All games)
- VRT - FREE (Selected, schedule TBC)
Austria
- ORF - FREE (Schedule TBC)
Netherlands
- NOS/NPO - FREE (Dutch National Team, Evening matches in Group Stage and all knockout matches LIVE on NPO 1. Other Group stage games live at nos.nl and in the NOS app)
How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 online anywhere for free with a VPN
If you want to watch every Women's World Cup match for free, you're in luck! The BBC and ITVX will offer free English-language streams of all 64 games, and you can enjoy every second of the action by following the following instructions:
1. Get ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to a U.K. server location.
3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITVX.
4. Tune in and enjoy the games!
Countries where FIFA Women’s World Cup is available but not for free
United States
- Fox (and FOX Sports channels) - FOX - $74.99/month
- YouTube TV - 73 USD/month
- Fubo - From 75 USD/month
- DirecTV Stream - From 75 USD/month
- Sling TV Blue - from $40/month
- Hulu+Live TV - From 70 USD/month
Canada
- TSN/RDS (Bell media) - $19.99/month (for TSN+, TSN Direct $24.99 a month)
- Bell Fibe TV (Bellmedia) - From $76/month
- Crave - From $199.90/year ($12.50 a month)
- Shaw - from $129/month
- RDS Direct $24.99 a month
- Bell Fibe TV (Bellmedia) - From $76/month
Australia
- Optus Sport - AU$24.99 (Non-Optus customers)
New Zealand
- Sky Sport & Sky Sport Now - NZ$44.99 per month
In UK
BBC iPlayer - If you’re tuning in from the UK, the BBC will be showing Women’s World Cup streams online for free via its BBC iPlayer streaming service. The BBC will also air the World Cup final on August 20. Please note that you may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to successfully stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup!
ITVX
Price: Free
Country: UK
ITX (formerly ITV Hub) offers both on-demand content and live events, including free 2023 Women’s World Cup streams. Check the schedule before tuning in to the matches. Like the BBC, ITV is expected to show the other half of World Cup matches in the UK and offer a free simulcast of the final.
In Australia:
7plus
Australia’s Seven network will have free live streams of the Women’s World Cup via the 7plus app! Fifteen key matches—including the opening match, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final—will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus. You can also catch cricket, AFL, and even select NFL games on 7plus! Just note that you’ll need a valid Australian postcode to create a 7plus account (e.g., 2000 or 3001).
In Ireland
RTÉ and TG4
Irish free-to-air channels RTÉ and TG4 are showing the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and you can securely stream the action by turning on your VPN and using RTÉ Player or TG4.
In Germany
ORF
The Austrian service ORF will offer free streams of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. ORF offers free online streaming services with hundreds of hours of German-language Austrian content, and it’s also a reliable source for MotoGP, F1, and several cycling events!
ARD/ZDF
German broadcasters ARD and ZDF are showing free German-language FIFA Women’s World Cup streams online. The two networks will combine to show all 64 matches!
In France
RTBF
The Belgian channel RTBF will air the 2023 Women’s World Cup. To stream, just connect to its free online streaming platform, Auvio. RTBF is a fantastic channel for sports fans, as it also offers free live streams of Formula 1, cycling, and more.
In Italy
RAIPlay
You can follow the 2023 Women’s World Cup on RaiPlay. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay will offer 15 World Cup matches, including the Azzurri matches, the opening match, the two semi-finals, and the final.
In the Netherlands
NOS
Good news for soccer fans in the Netherlands: you can stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup for free on the national broadcaster, NOS. NOS will show twenty-five matches of the tournament, including the opening match, any Dutch national team matches and the key matches of the knock-out stage on its leading NPO channels.
In Norway
NRK TV
Norwegian public-service broadcaster NRK TV will offer free coverage of select 2023 Women’s World Cup matches shown with Norwegian commentary.
In Spain
RTVE
Spanish broadcaster RTVE will broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup. RTVE is free and includes both local and international content. RTVE will broadcast the 25 main matches of the tournament (one per competition day) and all matches played by the Spanish National Team, meaning you can catch 15 group stage matches (including the opening match), four round of 16 matches, two quarterfinal matches, the two semifinal matches, the match for third place, and the final match, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies all for free!
What is the best VPN for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream the matches on computers, cell phones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup schedule
The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) when co-host New Zealand faces Norway. The World Cup final will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) in Accor Stadium in Sydney. Find the full match schedule detailing all 64 games below.
Women’s FIFA World Cup 2023: Groups
2023 Women’s World Cup odds
Will the United States win the Women's World Cup once again? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Country Odds
United States +240, England +410, Spain +650, Germany +750, France +1100, Australia +1000, Sweden +1800, Netherlands +2400, Brazil +2800, Canada +3200, Japan +3400, Italy +5000, Norway +5000, South Korea +6500, Denmark +8000, Portugal +8000, China +10000, Republic of Ireland +10000, Switzerland +16000, Colombia +16000, New Zealand +16000, Haiti +16000, Jamaica +43000, Vietnam +43000, Argentina +43000, Zambia +43000, Nigeria +43000, Costa Rica +43000, Morocco +43000, Philippines +43000, South Africa +43000, Panama +43000
FAQ: About the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Who will host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia will host the final on August 20.
Who has qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
The United States, England, France, Germany, and host nations Australia and New Zealand are among the 32 nations that qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
How is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup structured?
The 2023 Women's World Cup format is simple! There are eight groups of four teams, and every team will play all three other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group then advance to the Round of 16.
How many countries are in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
A grand total of 32 nations, including co-hosts Australia and New Zealand, qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Will the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup be televised?
Yes! You can watch the Women’s World Cup on Fox and FS1 in the United States, the BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, 7plus in Australia, and many other streaming services across the globe.
Can I watch the Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus?
No, you cannot stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Paramount Plus. Fox is the exclusive English rights holder in the United States.
Is Peacock streaming the World Cup for free?
No, Peacock will not live stream Women’s World Cup games for free. However, Peacock will offer all 64 matches in Spanish. Subscriptions start at 5 USD/month.
Is Megan Rapinoe playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Yes, Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2023 World Cup. However, Rapinoe is expected to come off the bench rather than start as she did when leading the USWNT to gold in 2015 and 2019.