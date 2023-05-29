"Wherever he goes from here is going to be a down(grade)" - Paul Merson urges Manchester United star to leave club this summer

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has said that Manchester United star Harry Maguire should leave for Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the England international this summer. Maguire lost his place in Erik ten Hag's squad and could consider a move away from Old Trafford.

He only made 16 appearances in the 2022-23 Premier League, including eight off the bench, as the 30-year-old is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils.

That's mainly down to his erroneous displays, having made some serious blunders since last season, which have cost Manchester United big time. More recently, Maguire came under fire for giving away two goals to Sevilla in the 3-0 defeat in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals second leg, which eliminated United.

Given the defender's poor track record, Ten Hag is unlikely to reinstate him in his starting lineup next season. Merson reckons it would be in Maguire's best interests if he leaves for Newcastle. Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said (HITC):

“Yeah, it’s hard though, he’s at the biggest club in the world, in my opinion, I know they’re not performing like the biggest club in the world, but they’re a huge club, and he’s there, so wherever he goes from here is going to be a down(grade)."

Maguire made a name for himself for his eye-catching displays with Leicester City before sealing a record £80 million transfer to Manchester United in 2019.

However, he hasn't proven his hefty price tag, and despite his meteoric rise to prominence. So, Merson added that he shouldn't be playing for a big side like United.

“He’s worked so hard, from where he’s come from, to get to Leicester then to get to Man Utd; it’s probably hard for him to leave, but he has to leave.”

Manchester United play the FA Cup final, their last game of the season, against Manchester City on Saturday (June 3).

Manchester United could cut their losses with Maguire sale

Harry Maguire didn't only cost Manchester United a record transfer fee for a defender, but he also takes home staggering wages of £200,000-a-week.

The defender has done little of note to justify his exorbitant pay cheque, except for sporadic flashes of brilliance. With Ten Hag eyeing more silverware next season, it would be in his best interest to let Maguire go and cut United their losses.

