"Whether I am with you or not in the future" - Liverpool superstar Mohamad Salah issues emotional message to Egypt teammates after World Cup heartbreak 

In a heartfelt speech to his Egyptian teammates, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has possibly dropped a hint about the future of his international football career. The message comes following the 29-year-old’s crucial penalty miss against Senegal and subsequent exit from the World Cup play-offs.

The Liverpool ace created headlines for the wrong reasons on Tuesday night. In a do-or-die World Cup qualification play-off against Senegal, Salah missed Egypt’s opening penalty kick. A couple of his teammates followed suit, eventually paving the way for Senegal's skipper and Salah’s club teammate Sadio Mane to score the winning penalty.

Tuesday’s result marked Egypt's second consecutive defeat to Senegal on penalties. Earlier this year, Mane’s team won the AFCON final at the expense of Salah's Egypt.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Footage also captured him looking like a broken man while apologising for his penalty miss. This is a tragic ending...



sportbible.com/football/moham… Mohamed Salah hinted at international retirement after the Senegal game when he gave a speech to his teammates!Footage also captured him looking like a broken man while apologising for his penalty miss. This is a tragic ending... Mohamed Salah hinted at international retirement after the Senegal game when he gave a speech to his teammates! 😳Footage also captured him looking like a broken man while apologising for his penalty miss. This is a tragic ending... 😢sportbible.com/football/moham…

Although the Egyptian skipper is yet to address the public via social media, the Liverpool Echo has disclosed what the attacker’s message was to his teammates. Following Tuesday’s World Cup play elimination, the former AS Roma man said:

“I am honoured that I played with you and I am very proud to play with you, whether I am with you or not in the future.”

The emotional message could hint towards the Merseyside star’s premature international retirement. However, given the heartbreaks he has endured in such a short while, feeling lost or disappointed is hardly unnatural.

The 29-year-old’s comments might unsettle some fans for now, but we do not expect the Egyptian to hang up his boot just yet. He has plenty of international football left in him and we believe he will make his country proud sooner rather than later.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah still has plenty to play for this season

Featuring at the World Cup is every footballer’s dream. Seeing that dream shattered in front of their eyes can take a toll on every player, and Salah is no exception. The 29-year-old might still be reliving his missed penalty over and over again in his head, praying to get another chance. Unfortunately, football has no re-takes or take-backs.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times I'm no expert but Mohamed Salah getting a goal or assist every 100 minutes across 82 games for Egypt feels like a real achievement. I'm no expert but Mohamed Salah getting a goal or assist every 100 minutes across 82 games for Egypt feels like a real achievement.

All he can do is look ahead, focus on producing something brilliant for Liverpool, and end the season on a high. Currently sitting a point behind leaders Manchester City in Premier League standings, the Reds are also alive in the FA Cup and the Champions League. With the league’s leading scorer (20 goals) in full flow, Liverpool can fight on all fronts, maybe even win the first quadruple in their history.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava