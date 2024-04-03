"Whether Messi plays or not will be a determining factor" - Monterrey coach previews CONCACAF Cup clash against Inter Miami

Monterrey head coach Fernando Ortiz believes Lionel Messi's status could be a key factor in their match against Inter Miami.

The two teams will take each other on in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal encounter on Wednesday, April 3. The contest will take place at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Ortiz stated that Messi's availability could play a role in the match's outcome. La Pulga has been out of action since March 13 when he was substituted in the 50th minute of the Herons' 3-1 Champions Cup win over Nashville and is recovering from a muscle injury.

Prior to his knock, the superstar forward recorded five goals and two assists in five matches across competitions.

Ortiz said (as quoted by GOAL):

"I don't think we are the favorites. It's going to be a close game that can be determined in the details. I think whether Messi plays or not will be a determining factor, but I trust my players."

He added, however, that Miami has numerous other players who can hurt his side:

"It's not just the players of names like [Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Messi], the entire team worries me, not just one name in particular. Miami is a very interesting team, they reached the same round as us. Those players are ones that have shown interest on an international level, but all of Miami worries us."

Wednesday will notably mark the first ever meeting between Inter Miami and Monterrey.

How have Inter Miami fared in Lionel Messi's absence?

Inter Miami have played three matches since Lionel Messi picked up an injury against Nashville. They have won once, drawn once and lost once in that span.

The first of those games saw the Herons beat D.C. United 3-1 in the MLS thanks to a Luis Suarez brace. However, this was followed by a 4-0 hammering at the hands of New York Red Bulls.

Their most recent match saw them draw 1-1 with New York City FC. Suarez gave them the lead in the 14th minute of that fixture as well, but Alonso Martinez equalized for New York 20 minutes later.

Following those two results, Miami sit second in the MLS' Eastern Conference with 12 points from seven matches, one behind Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.

Poll : Will Lionel Messi play against Monterrey in CONCACAF Cup fixture? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion