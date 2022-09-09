Which countries have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup? 

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just over two months away, we take a look at the 32 teams that have qualified for this year's tournament.

Qatar won the right to host the competition back in 2010 and this will be the first time football's biggest tournament will take place over in the months of November and December.

The hosts will play the opening game when they take on Ecuador on Sunday, November 20. Group A also includes AFCON champions Senegal and the Netherlands, who will be strong favorites to progress from the group.

Current world champions France have also qualified with little fuss and will aim to become the first side to retain the trophy since in Brazil in 1962. In a strange coincidence, Les Bleus will face Denmark and Australia in their group, just like they did four years ago. Tunisia are the other side in Group D.

Four-time champions Germany were the first nation to earn qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their opening clash is arguably the biggest of the entire group stage. They take on 2010 champions Spain, who have once again qualified automatically. The two European giants will face off against Costa Rica and Japan in Group E.

Who will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face at 2022 FIFA World Cup?

It is highly likely that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the last for the two icons, with both still chasing the one prize that has eluded them. Messi will be hoping to go one further than his Argentina side did in 2014 when they lost in the final.

La Albiceleste have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Portugal side had to win a play-off to progress to Qatar and they will take on Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Brazil are gunning for their sixth title this year and are one of the favorites to win this year's tournament. Tite's side will aim to become the first non-European winners since they lifted the trophy in 2002. They have been drawn in Group G, along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane will be hoping to fire England to glory following last year's heartbreak against Italy in the European Championship final. The Three Lions will open their tournament in a Group B fixture against Iran. They will then face the USA and Wales, who have qualified for the first time since 1958.

Finally, Belgium are in Group F and will take on Canada, Morocco and 2018 runners-up Croatia at the World Cup.

