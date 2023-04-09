Who is Alex Baena? Villarreal attacker gets punched by Fede Valverde after crass comment during Real Madrid man’s wife’s miscarriage scare

While Real Madrid were defeated 2-3 by Villareal in La Liga on Saturday (April 8), the contest was overshadowed when Fede Valverde punched Alex Baena after the game.

Baena is a Spanish footballer who plies his trade as a midfielder for Villareal. The 21-year-old made his debut in July 2020 for the club and has made 59 senior appearances for the club so far, scoring 12 goals.

When Villareal faced off against Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey clash in January, Baena and Valverde verbally clashed during the game, where, as per MARCA, the former said:

“Cry now because your son won’t be born”

BREAKING: Alex Baena told Valverde "Cry now because your son won't be born" during his wife's miscarriage scare.



Today, Baena said something AGAIN, which made matters worse.

This comment alludes to Valverde and his partner Mina Bonino's miscarriage scare earlier this year. Their second unborn son was at risk of death, however, he miraculously survived.

The saga escalated during Real Madrid's 2-3 loss to Villareal on Saturday in La Liga. Baena once again allegedly said something similar to Valverde. This caused the Uruguay international to inform Baena that he would confront him after the match.

Valverde exacted his revenge by punching Baena in the left cheekbone as the Spanish midfielder was boarding the team bus. Villareal have proof of the assault and the player is currently considering reporting the attack to the police.

MARCA @marca "Pero hoy le dijo otra cosa parecida y Fede se calentó. Por eso, le esperó en el parking... y le dijo que 'con la familia no se metía'. Y pasó lo que pasó" marca.com/futbol/real-ma… "Pero hoy le dijo otra cosa parecida y Fede se calentó. Por eso, le esperó en el parking... y le dijo que 'con la familia no se metía'. Y pasó lo que pasó" marca.com/futbol/real-ma…

Real Madrid's loss ensured Barcelona now have the advantage of winning the league. The Blaugrana currently lead the table with 71 points. They have a 11-point lead over Los Blancos, with a game in hand.

Alex Baena denies saying anything on Instagram after being punched by Real Madrid's Fede Valverde

After being accused of making miscarriage comments and 'crying gestures' numerous times by Fede Valverde, Alex Baena was punched in the bus parking lot by the former.

According to EL PAIS Espana, Baena started calling security for help when he was attacked. However, the damage was done and he suffered a swollen cheekbone.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation:

"Very happy with the impressive victory of the team on a stage like the Santiago Bernabéu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about my person. IT IS TOTALLY FALSE THAT I SAID."

When MARCA reached out to Valverde's entourage for any comment, they said:

"Fede never has problems with anyone and this has been due to something very serious that comes from before."

It is currently unknown if Baena plans on taking legal action for this assault.

