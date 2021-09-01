Who is Alvaro Fernandez? The most sought-after Manchester United prodigy

Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents at the Manchester United academy since joining the Red Devils in 2020. The 18-year-old, who was initially a part of the fabled Real Madrid academy, decided to leave the Los Blancos on a free transfer last year.

Considering his glaring potential, Manchester United were quick to snap him up and Alvaro Fernandez quickly settled into life in his new surroundings. Notably, the Spaniard scored on his debut for Manchester United U-18s and has not looked back since.

If Alvaro Fernandez finds consistency in his defending #mufc will undoubtedly have one of the best young fullbacks in football.



He's becoming a leader at U23 for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/LdZpzLWtYQ — ً (@utdrichy) August 28, 2021

Alvaro Fernandez's impressive performance swiftly earned him a promotion to the U-23s at Manchester United, despite him only being 17 at the time. In as many as 20 Premier League 2 appearances for Manchester United U-23s, Alvaro Fernandez registered five assists and a goal in the 2020-21 season.

Undoubtedly, the defender has taken little to no time in making an instant impact at youth level for Manchester United.

Alvaro Fernandez has started the 2021-22 season in style

Even in the ongoing 2021-22 season, Alvaro Fernandez has been in sparkling form for Manchester United U-23s. The full-back has contributed directly to goals in each of their three Premier League 2 games so far.

Alvaro Fernandez bagged an assist in the opening game against Leicester City U-23s, while he scored against both Chelsea U-23s and Manchester City U-23s in the following outings.

Manchester United were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City in the Premier League 2 on Saturday. City opened the scoring in the first half with Alvaro Fernandez equalising before half time. At 3-1 down, Dillon Hoogewerf got United back into the game. #MUNMCI #MUFC #U23 #PL2 pic.twitter.com/SHFM1dS7cf — MUFC Latest Youth & Academy (@MUFCLatestYouth) August 28, 2021

Despite performing well for Manchester United U-23s, Alvaro Fernandez has so far failed to inspire his team to a win in Premier League 2 this term. The Spaniard was also suspended for the next game after picking up a late second yellow card during the recent 4-2 defeat to Manchester City.

What next for Alvaro Fernandez at Manchester United?

Although he has certainly hogged the limelight at youth level for Manchester United, Alvaro Fernandez may have to wait longer for his senior debut. The left-back could realistically be in contention for a place in the first-team during the 2022-23 season if he maintains his current trajectory of development.

Manchester United currently have Luke Shaw in the form of his life as first-choice left-back. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams, another academy left-back like Alvaro Fernandez, has moved to Norwich City for regular involvement at senior level. Alex Telles, the other recognized left-back in the first-team, is currently out due to an ankle injury.

Alvaro Fernandez is well aware of the sheer competition for places at Manchester United. However, if his performances are anything to go by, he is more than capable of forcing his way into the first-team.

Edited by Nived Zenith