Who is Amir Ibragimov? Meet Manchester United's 15-year-old wonderkid who has been promoted to first-team training

Manchester United recently promoted 15-year-old wonderkid Amir Ibragimov to first-team training. Born in the Russian republic of Dagestan in 2008, Ibragimov's family moved to England when he was just 11 years old. He started his footballing journey in the Sheffield United youth academy before joining the Red Devils' youth ranks.

Ibragimov hails from a family of athletes, with his elder brother Ibragim, 18, being an undefeated MMA fighter, and his younger sibling Gazi, 12, also part of United's youth set-up.

The young winger's meteoric rise has taken many by surprise, and his recent participation in first-team training at Carrington is a testament to his exceptional talent.

Primarily a left winger, Ibragimov has also showcased his versatility by playing on the right flank and in central midfield while captaining Manchester United's under-14 and under-15 sides. The promising youngster has already made five appearances and registered one assist for the club's under-18s this season.

Despite being born in Dagestan, Ibragimov has chosen to represent England internationally and has been capped up to the under-15 level. His age and remarkable abilities have put him on the radar of many top clubs, with The Sun (via Football Transfers) reporting 'interest circling in the teenager.'

For now, Ibragimov will undergo a scholarship at Manchester United and will be eligible to sign his first professional contract at 17. His current youth deal at Old Trafford is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

With Ibragimov's recent 15th birthday on April 2, his promotion to first-team training has been nothing short of extraordinary, and United fans will be looking towards his next chapter.

Manchester United youngster signs new contract at Old Trafford

Manchester United v West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United's young sensation, Alejandro Garnacho, has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract, which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2028.

The Red Devils announced the news via their official website, confirming the talented 19-year-old Argentine's five-year contract extension.

In a heartfelt press release, Garnacho expressed his gratitude towards manager Erik ten Hag and his staff for their role in his development this season (via Sport Bible):

"The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful."

Under Ten Hag's guidance, Garnacho has flourished in his first season of regular senior football. With four goals and four assists to his name in all competitions, the Argentine has become a valuable asset for the team. His match-winning goal in United's 2-1 victory against Fulham in November further underscores his potential.

