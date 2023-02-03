Who is Andrea Salas? Meet Keylor Navas' wife who is a Costa Rican swimwear model and a former Miss Hawaiian Tropic

Nottingham Forest recently brought in experienced goalkeeper Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the remainder of the season. This has led to people searching for more information about him, including his wife Andrea Salas. Navas' better half is a famous personality herself, a leading swimwear model and beauty queen.

The Costa Rican swimsuit sensation won the Miss Hawaiian Tropic beauty pageant in 2006. However, Nottingham's cold and breezy climate is far from the tropical climate associated with her title.

In 2009, the 38-year-old beauty tied the knot with Keylor Navas, and they have two lovely children: Mateo and Thiago. Before her marriage to the new Nottingham Forest custodian, Andrea Salas already had a daughter, Daniela, from a previous relationship.

Navas isn't just another footballer himself. He is a highly accomplished footballer, having amassed an incredible 564 matches throughout his career. He will be a welcome addition to the City Ground for the fans, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team.

Keylor Navas has made the switch from PSG to Nottingham Forest

The goalkeeper is PSG's sixth signing of the January transfer window. Navas' impressive trophy cabinet includes three UEFA Champions League titles, four Club World Cup victories, and a plethora of other accolades.

Although he is a three-time Champions League winner, Navas was overlooked at PSG this season, with Gianluigi Donnarumma chosen as the primary goalkeeper. This term, Navas only featured in two matches for PSG, both of which were in the Coupe de France tournament.

He was also part of the Costa Rica team in the World Cup, where he started in all their matches before they were eliminated in the group stage.

If all the required paperwork is completed, fans can anticipate a debut for Keylor Navas on Sunday against Leeds United.

His signing provides a much-needed boost to the club's goalkeeper position, as Forest number one Dean Henderson continues to recover from a thigh injury. The 36-year-old's arrival is the latest in a series of signings designed to strengthen the squad and give Forest a better chance of achieving their goals of staying up this season.

Nottingham Forest are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings, with a four-point gap from the relegation zone. With Navas' experience, they are now better equipped to stay in the Premier League.

