Angelina Zabarnyi is the partner of Premier League club Bournemouth's latest signing Illya Zabarnyi. The Ukrainian is a degree holder in philology from the Kyiv University. Angelina has been dating Illya for over three years now.

Angelina is also a proud Ukrainian and has put "Glory to Ukraine" in her Instagram bio amidst the country's ongoing war with Russia.

Illya Zabarnyi, 20, plays as a centre-back. The player used to ply his trade for Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv before making a January transfer window deadline day move to Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

The towering central defender is certainly a great addition to Gary O'Neil's team. Bournemouth, though, are in the relegation zone. The 18th-placed team have only 17 points from 20 games. They return to action on February 4, in a league clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX.

